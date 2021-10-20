CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Rhodes on our huge Parliament, the return of the hum and the loss of a turbulent priest

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Church of England's most intriguing bishops, Dr Michael Nazir-Ali, has resigned and joined the Catholic church. He explains that there is “a lack of teaching authority” in the Anglican church with “everyone doing what they want to do.” His resignation was covered in depth by the Daily Telegraph...

