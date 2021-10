HOUSTON – A man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son appeared in court Thursday. Brian W. Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder in the death of the child whose skeletal remains were found in an apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Thursday was the first time he appeared before a judge. Coulter missed his probable cause court appearance Wednesday due to a mental health evaluation.

