Browns bruised, QB Baker Mayfield iffy, for battle with Broncos

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield continues to insist his injured left shoulder isn't a problem. The Browns quarterback is planning on playing Thursday night when the Denver Broncos come to Cleveland for a battle of 3-3 teams. Mayfield aggravated the labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder Sunday during the Browns' 37-14 loss...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

After the 2021 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will likely undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging.
