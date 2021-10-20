Mill Creek blanks Dacula, Collins Hill in flag football

Highlights: Had two interceptions for touchdowns and a TD catch as the Hawks went 3-0 in the South Forsyth Jamboree. Coach Alan Tallman's take: "Reignah Mulkin is a third-year player and current co-captain in our program. She's a two-way phenom as a slot receiver and cornerback. She can honestly do it all. Reignah is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches because we're going to get her the ball in multiple ways, so it's just hard to focus on her as a rusher or pass catcher. Defensively, she's nearly impossible to beat in coverage, and her instincts as a flag puller are outstanding. Furthermore, she has handled all our punting duties this season and has very consistently pinned teams deep. Lastly, her attitude and effort on and off the field along with her competitive spirit make her irreplaceable."

