CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

Mill Creek blanks Dacula, Collins Hill in flag football

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOSCHTON — Mill Creek posted flag football wins over Dacula and Collins Hill on Tuesday. The Hawks defeated Dacula 35-0, and topped Collins...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mountain View opens region play with unbeaten Mill Creek

Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA) Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA) Mountain View’s Region 8-AAAAAAA football opener is a tough one against unbeaten and battle tested Mill Creek. Both teams were off last week during Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Fall Break. Mill Creek remained unbeaten through a tough three-game stretch that preceded last...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Midland Daily News

Chargers blank Wolves in football

Jack Bakus ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Dow High held host Bay City Central to 121 yards of total offense in shutting out the Wolves 14-0 in Saginaw Valley League North football on Friday. After a scoreless first half, Bakus ran for a 28-yard TD with 4:21...
SAGINAW, MI
Trentonian

Hightstown football bounces back to blank Steinert

HAMILTON — You could not have scripted two more polar opposite back-to-back games for the Hightstown High football team. One week after failing to score at all against long-suffering Cherry Hill East, Hightstown needed just one play to reach the end zone against Steinert on Saturday afternoon. That play was...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dacula, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Dacula, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Dacula, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Forsyth County News

Volleyball: Lambert breezes past Collins Hill in first round, 3-1

Lambert can't simply overpower every team in the playoffs. The Longhorns boast some of the most powerful hitters in the area, but head coach Missey Hall is adamant that shot selection is what will help Lambert reach its ultimate goal. So, in the second set of Lambert's 3-1 win over...
SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek boys cross country wins Coach Wood Invitational

WHITESBURG — The Mill Creek boys cross country team emerged from a difficult field to win the Coach Wood Invitational on Saturday at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. The Hawks, who won the challenging competition for the first time, finished with 142 points, five ahead of runner-up Decatur, in the Championship Division. They also set a new team average record at 16 minutes, 10 seconds.
WHITESBURG, GA
Union-Recorder

BHS launches flag football program

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) created a new athletic opportunity for females last year, and it has come to Baldwin High School in 2021. Baldwin’s flag football program is now ready for takeoff. The sport joins softball, cross country, competitive cheerleading and volleyball as fall athletics offerings for females.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Collins Hill's Cam Pedro

Highlights: Had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a victory over North Gwinnett. Coach Lenny Gregory's take: "Cam is an incredible young man who is extremely talented. Cam has really stepped up and has become an elite player for us. It is fun to coach him and I am so proud of the player he has become and his future is bright."
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#American Football#Hawks#Td
dailyrecordnews.com

Ellensburg High football blanks Rochester

The Bulldogs came right back with their best Saturday. Eight days after taking new No. 5 Prosser to double-overtime on Homecoming, the Ellensburg High School football team shut Rochester High of the Evergreen Conference out of a 41-0 win at Andreotti Field, its second shutout of 2021 after it beat visiting East Valley 12-0 March 5.
ELLENSBURG, WA
citizenofeastalabama.com

Flag football starts this week

Move over! Boys organized football is no longer just a boys’ sport in Alabama. Earlier this year, it was revealed that many schools in Alabama would field a varsity flag football team this fall for the first time. Smiths Station joined that group, led by Megan Larson who gets the tall task of building the program and the expectations for future seasons.
FOOTBALL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Collins Hill fights through mistakes for shutout of Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — After the defense for the top-ranked Collins Hill football team had its scoreless game streak snapped last week by North Gwinnett, it was determined to begin another streak against Mountain View. Collins Hill (9-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) fought through numerous penalties and mistakes to shut out Mountain View...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
michigansportsradio.com

Forest Hills Central Blanks Byron Center

Photo Credit: Lou Murray https://www.flickr.com/photos/45681226@N02/albums/72157720079109350. The Forest Hills Central Rangers took on Byron Center on Friday night in a highly anticipated OK White showdown. FHC took this opportunity to deliver a statement to the area teams, pitching a 31-0 shutout against the Bulldogs. Hunter Robinson led this offense once again...
FOOTBALL
News Enterprise

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: LaRue blanks Nelson in district matchup

LaRue County football picked up its second straight Class 3A, District 3 victory at home Friday night. Hosting Nelson County in Hodgenville, the Hawks didn’t give up a touchdown and cruised to a 30-0 victory over the Cardinals. Cutter Boley got it started with a 10-yard run into the end...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Reignah Mulkin

Highlights: Had two interceptions for touchdowns and a TD catch as the Hawks went 3-0 in the South Forsyth Jamboree. Coach Alan Tallman's take: "Reignah Mulkin is a third-year player and current co-captain in our program. She's a two-way phenom as a slot receiver and cornerback. She can honestly do it all. Reignah is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches because we're going to get her the ball in multiple ways, so it's just hard to focus on her as a rusher or pass catcher. Defensively, she's nearly impossible to beat in coverage, and her instincts as a flag puller are outstanding. Furthermore, she has handled all our punting duties this season and has very consistently pinned teams deep. Lastly, her attitude and effort on and off the field along with her competitive spirit make her irreplaceable."
FOOTBALL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Unbeaten Mill Creek steps away from region play for trip to Newton

Record: 7-0 Last week: Beat Mountain View 56-0 Unbeaten Mill Creek’s stacked football schedule is full of difficult matchups, and that includes Friday night’s final non-region game at Newton. The Rams, who own victories over McEachern and Parkview, are always talented and tough to play, particularly at home. Another challenge...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Flag Football: Tyler Lions meet Longhorns

The Game of the Week in the East Texas Flag Football League has the Tyler Lions meeting the Longhorns at Moore Middle School field on Saturday in Tyler. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The Lions are unbeaten on the season.
TYLER, TX
FanSided

Buffaloes blank Arizona Football 34-0 in Boulder

BOULDER, CO – Despite the defense starting strong, Arizona Football (0-6, 0-3) didn’t have answers as Colorado ran away with the 34-0 victory. In a battle of the Pac-12’s football inept, it was Arizona Football that stood out the most as the Wildcats were outgained 365 yards to 280 yards in their lopsided, 34-0 road loss to Colorado.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy