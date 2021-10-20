CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Child tax credit: Why some might get a smaller payment in October, November, December

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle
8 News Now
8 News Now
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bHcF_0cWg6kMe00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – If you’re wondering why your advance child tax credit payment was smaller in October, a technical glitch first reported in September could be to blame. You can expect the glitch to impact your November and December payments, too.

This technical issue with September’s payment caused fewer than 2% of child tax credit recipients not to receive their payment on the scheduled payment date.

It happened to some taxpayers who recently updated their bank account or address in the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal. More specifically, it happened to married taxpayers filing jointly when only one spouse made a bank account or address change.

This caused payments to split into two, between the existing account or address and the new account or address.

Black Friday 2021 deals already? These retailers say yes

In some of these cases, the split payment caused a delay and the payment was slightly higher than the correct amount. To correct this overpayment, the IRS said each spouse should expect to see a smaller payment in October, November and December.

Here’s the statement from the IRS regarding this split payment:

The typical overpayment was $31.25 per child between 6 and 17 years old and $37.50 per child under 6 years old. This will result in about a $10 to $13 reduction per child in the three remaining monthly payments.

The remaining payments are set for Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

IRS unemployment tax refund update: Are checks finally coming in October?

What better way to start your morning than with a surprise check from the government?. That’s the enviable situation for a number of taxpayers this week, who are taking to Reddit, Twitter, and other social media forums to rejoice over the news of a pending direct deposit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Some recipients are reporting a deposit date of today.
ECONOMY
CNET

IRS phone number for child tax credit: Details to know

Four out of the six child tax credit payments have gone out to millions of families so far, each with its own hiccups. If you're one of the many people experiencing issues -- maybe one of your paper checks hasn't arrived -- you're probably searching for answers to find out what's going on or to know the status of your check. And if you're using the IRS Update Portal but still having trouble, it may be time to contact the IRS.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Filing#Wjw
CNBC

The enhanced child tax credit will continue for 1 more year, per Democrat spending plan

The enhanced child tax credit is one of the programs that made the cut as Democrats raced to come to an agreement over a framework for their spending plan. The credit, which was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan, will be continued through 2022, according to a framework of the now $1.75 trillion proposal released Thursday. The move will ensure that some 39 million families with children receive the benefit for at least one more year.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Will the child tax credit continue in 2022? Here's everything we know

Only two child tax credit checks are remaining for 2021, with the second half of the payments arriving during tax season next year. For this year, families are getting six total advance installments, totaling up to $1,800 per child -- an increase from previous years. But here's the big question: Will the new enhanced child tax credit payments be extended beyond 2022?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Still having child tax credit payment problems? Here's what we know

So far, four child tax credit payments have been sent to millions of families. But some eligible parents are still waiting for checks from prior months or haven't received money at all this year. For instance, you might not have gotten a payment because of inaccurate or outdated information on your 2020 tax return, or because the IRS doesn't know your family is eligible (maybe you had a baby this year or your income changed). Or you might still be waiting for a paper check to be mailed. Note that USPS mail slowdowns could be delaying your money even longer.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 4 Ways the Child Tax Credit Has Benefited Families in Need

As we wait for word on what's to come with the Child Tax Credit proposal, here are four ways the tax credit has already proven to be beneficial for families in need. While the expanded Child Tax Credit has helped millions of low- to moderate-income American families make ends meet over the last few months, it's unclear whether the program will continue past 2021. A proposal to continue the program was included in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, but it appears that the plans for an extension are now on the chopping block.
SOCIETY
Patriot Ledger

Good news from the IRS if you're looking to qualify for employee retention credit

On Aug. 10, the IRS issued Revenue Procedure (Rev. Proc.) 2021-33 to amplify information in the three notices related to employee retention credit (ERC) issued earlier this year. The Revenue Procedure also provides a safe harbor for treatment of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness and “ERC-Coordinated Grants” in defining gross receipts for purposed of qualifying for ERC.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Virginia Mercury

I’m disabled and on a fixed income. The child tax credit is helping my family make ends meet

By Elizabeth Cropper As a single mother, I’ve sometimes struggled to provide for my family. Things became even more difficult six years ago, when I sustained a hip injury while working at my job in a warehouse. This accident left me permanently disabled with debilitating chronic pain and unable to work. My son and I […] The post I’m disabled and on a fixed income. The child tax credit is helping my family make ends meet appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
INCOME TAX
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy