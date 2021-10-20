CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

By JOE McDONALD
 9 days ago
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.

Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, propelled by health care and tech stocks.

Asian markets “were in positive territory” as the region “takes its cue from extended gains on Wall Street following encouraging earnings results,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Also Wednesday, investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments. Higher inflation might force central banks to act sooner than planned on hiking interest rates and rolling back other economic stimulus.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,578.59 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 29,269.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 26,020.33.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.1% to 3,024.79 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,432.70.

New Zealand and Singapore rose while Bangkok retreated.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,519.63, within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.70 points to 34,457.31. The Nasdaq composite rose 107.28 points to 15,129.09.

Johnson & Johnson, the biggest maker of health products, rose 2.3% after reporting strong quarterly earnings and raising its profit forecast for the year.

Apple Inc. rose 1.5% and software maker Adobe gained 2.1%.

Investors worry disruptions to supply lines and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic might depress corporate profits or push up inflation.

Procter & Gamble fell 1.2% after saying it will raise prices amid higher commodity and freight costs.

Overall, however, analysts polled by FactSet forecast earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude is up 73% for the year, while natural gas prices have risen 81%.

Surging energy prices are rising concerns about a supply crunch that might hold back an economic recovery.

Also Tuesday, the the Commerce Department reported that U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September. Beazer Homes fell 2.7% and Hovnanian Enterprises fell 3%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $81.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, declined 57 cents to $84.51 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.51 yen from Tuesday's 114.31 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1640.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

A broad rally for stocks on Wall Street sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs Thursday, as the market more than made up for modest losses a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1%, posting its third all-time high this week. More than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. Technology stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the gains.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record, Earnings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support. However, a fresh virus outbreak in China, where more than four million have now been put...
US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street mixed as US yields take the spotlight

The S&P 500 added 17.14 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,536.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.25 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 157.95 points, or 0.45%, to 35,615.26. The S&P 500 and the Dow were moving towards record highs on Wednesday following strong forecasts...
Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

