CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339lnT_0cWg5sDR00
Climate Fossil Fuel FILE- In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, an oil pump works at sunset in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. A U.N.-backed study has found that the world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels. The report published Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 by the U.N. Environment Program noted that many governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions. But it found they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, file) (Hasan Jamali)

LONDON — (AP) — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.

The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Even the less ambitious goal of capping global warming at 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times would be overshot, it said.

Climate experts say the world must stop adding to the total amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere by 2050, and that can only be done by drastically reducing the burning of fossil fuels as soon as possible, among other measures.

The report, which was released days before a U.N. climate summit begins Oct. 31 in Glasgow, found most major oil and gas producers — and even some major coal producers — are planning on increasing production until 2030 or even beyond.

It also concluded that the group of 20 major industrialized and emerging economies have invested more into new fossil fuel projects than into clean energy since the start of 2020.

The disparity between climate goals and fossil fuel extraction plans — termed the “production gap” — will widen until at least 2040, the report found.

This would require increasingly steep and extreme measures to meet the Paris emissions goal, UNEP said.

“There is still time to limit long term warming to 1.5°C, but this window of opportunity is rapidly closing,” said the agency's executive director, Inger Andersen, adding that governments should commit to closing the gap at the Glasgow climate summit.

The report, which had more than 40 researchers contributing, examine 15 major fossil fuel-producing countries.

For the United States, they found that government projections show oil and gas production increasing to 17% and 12%, respectively, by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Much of that would be exported, meaning the emissions from burning those fossil fuels would not show up in the U.S. inventory although they would add to the global total.

U.S. coal production is projected to decline by 30% over the coming decade compared to 2019.

Costa Rica's environment and energy minister said the report shows the need to stop extracting fossil fuels to meet the Paris goals.

“We must cut with both hands of the scissors, addressing demand and supply of fossil fuels simultaneously,” Andrea Meza said.

Costa Rica and Denmark are planning to launch a new group at the Glasgow summit, the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, to promote that effort.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

As we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Meza
oilandgas360.com

Saudis express ‘huge concern’ over falling global oil supply capacity

RIYADH (Bloomberg) –Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Climate#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Overshoot#Ap#U N#Unep
The Independent

‘Big Oil’s cover-up ends today’: Oil execs testify on climate disinformation before Congress for first time

The chief executives of some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies are appearing before US Congress to answer questions on accusations that Big Oil has engaged in a decades-long campaign to spread disinformation on the science that their products are driving global heating, and stymie action to tackle the climate crisis.The heads of ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron and Shell appeared on Thursday morning along with the president of the industry’s lobbying outfit, American Petroleum Institute, and the head of the US Chamber of Commerce.It is the first time that oil company executives will be quizzed under oath. None of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

Education Solutions Gain Steam on Eve of UN Climate Conference

An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference.  From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world. Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

A look at the top issues for this year's UN climate summit

This year's U.N. climate summit renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it's too late?The talks that start Sunday in Scotland were always bound to be tense, but the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the recent energy crunch have put even more pressure on the two-week meeting.Here are five of the top issues that will need to be tackled in Glasgow:RICH COUNTRIES OWE POOR ONESThe pledge by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion each year for poor nations to cope with climate...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit. And the risk of failure looms large...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26: time for New Zealand to show regional leadership on climate change

As the UN climate summit in Glasgow kicks off on Sunday, it marks the deadline for countries to make more ambitious pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting is the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is being heralded as the last best chance to avoid devastating temperature rise that would endanger billions of people and disrupt the planet’s life-support systems. New Zealand will be represented by the climate minister and Green Party co-leader, James Shaw, along with a slimmed-down team of diplomats. Shaw, who described climate change as the...
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

G20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes

ROME — (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy