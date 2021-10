Indigenous Ecuadorans said they will protest for a second day Wednesday over soaring fuel prices, as the country grapples with a state of emergency and an ailing economy. The nationwide protests -- the largest in the five months of conservative President Guillermo Lasso's administration -- were fueled by a 12 percent increase in fuel prices. "We are going to continue to a second day of mobilization and resistance at the national level," said Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie). At least 37 arrests have been made and five police officers wounded in the unrest, authorities said. Two soldiers who were captured by protesters in an Andean village were in good health.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO