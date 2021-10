I daresay that many of you reading this probably owned a Fisher-Price ‘Chatter’ telephone at some point in your childhood. In fact, being a (pretty well established) adult now with a kid of my own, not only did I have one of these growing up, but I also bought one for my son (albeit I have no idea where it currently resides among his mountain of toys). – If the mere mention of this has, however, thrown up more than a few nostalgic feelings towards this, then there might be some excellent news for you as Fisher-Price has formally released a working version that you can (sort of – depending on where you are) buy right now!

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO