CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Springfield defeats Toisnot for 10th win

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Springfield improved to 6-1 on the season Monday with a...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
hermannadvertisercourier.com

Hermann Middle School Cheerleaders

© Copyright 2021 The Hermann Advertiser Courier, 136 East 4th St Hermann, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
HERMANN, MO
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Tiffin Middle School Volleyball

In the above photos, Coach Taylor Reinbolt (back row, left) poses with the Tiffin Middle School 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams this weekend. The 7th grade team beat Norwalk Saturday in the semi-final round 26-24, 25-17 to advance to the championship game, where they beat Clyde 25-18, 25-17 to take first place in the division. The 7th grade team finished their season with a record of 15-2.
TIFFIN, OH
swark.today

Yerger Middle School Students Win District Art Awards

Yerger Middle School students were awarded prizes at the Southwest Arkansas District Fair Art Show recently, including third place to Emma Pendergrass and Kaitlynn Toliver for their Starry Night, Sunny Day painting, and honorable mention to LeeAnn Ross for her Dia de los Muertos art. The three students’ art was chosen to advance to the district fair competition from the Hempstead County Fair in September.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilson Times
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Maquoketa Valley Middle School Ranked 10th in State of Iowa

Maquoketa Valley Middle School in Delhi has been honored as one of the top middle schools in Iowa. This week, the U.S. News & World Report published their first-ever ranking of public middle schools, with Maquoketa Valley Middle School ranking 10th out of the 376 middle schools in the state.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Recordernews.com

School roundup: Fonda-Fultonville posts 40-0 football win over Johnstown

Giovanni DiCaprio and Jackson Cusack each scored three touchdowns Sunday as Fonda-Fultonville defeated Johnstown 40-0 in a Section II Class C football game at Fonda. DiCaprio, who gained 112 yards on 10 carries, scored on runs of 5 and 50 yards in the first quarter, and he added a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
kvrr.com

High School FB Roundup: Shanley, Sheyenne, Moorhead, DGF All Win

FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne football stays unbeaten on the year and avenges last year’s state title loss to Bismarck Century with a 14-0 shutout win. Shanley hangs up 49 points on Grand Forks Red River in a win. Moorhead knocks off undefeated Sauk Rapids-Rice in their final home game of...
MOORHEAD, MN
county10.com

#Smiles: Riverton Middle School volleyball team wins conference championship

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental. (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Middle School (RMS) 8th grade volleyball team won the conference championship this past weekend, after defeating Cody Middle School in what Coach Michelle Luoma called “very close games.”
RIVERTON, WY
Winona Daily News

High school roundup: LARP XC wins conference championship

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys cross country team had a runaway victory in the Three Rivers Conference Championship at Pine Creek Golf Course in La Crescent on Tuesday, taking the crown with a score of 44 compared to second-place St. Charles’ mark of 106. A pair of LARP seniors took the top...
RUSHFORD, MN
ourdavie.com

South wins middle school volleyball tourney as third seed

South Davie’s volleyball team was seeded below North Davie and Wesleyan Christian Academy, but the Tigers found another gear in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament and walked away with the trophy. The top four team qualified for the tournament, which was held at Davie High on Oct. 13. Second-seeded North...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Daily Freeman

High School Field Hockey roundup: Kingston, Red Hook win

CRARYVILLE, N.Y. — Hannah Timbrouck scored two goals Thursday, leading undefeated Kingston to a 4-0 Mid-Hudson Athletic League field hockey victory over Taconic Hills. Timbrouck and Angelina Pisano connected in the second quarter to put (8-0) Kingston ahead by halftime. Norah Prizzi tallied in the third quarter and Timbrouck capped the scoring with her second goal in the fourth.
KINGSTON, NY
thegardnernews.com

High school roundup: Ramsey, Stanger lead Quabbin to shutout win over Oakmont

Abbey Ramsey tallied the game-winning goal just five minutes into the Wednesday afternoon’s contest as the Quabbin Regional field hockey team defeated Oakmont, 1-0, on Senior Day in Barre. Julianna Stanger made five saves to collect the shutout for the Panthers (5-4-3, 4-4-3 Mid-Wach B League). Quabbin also honored seniors...
WORCESTER, MA
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Franklin Academy volleyball wins third straight match in sweep over Brushton-Moira

MALONE — Franklin Academy volleyball won its third straight game since dropping a straight set match to Canton, with a sweep over Brushton-Moira on Monday — 25-7, 25-14, 25-6. The win improves the Huskies to 11-1 while the Panthers drop to 0-10. Mackenzie Lane finished with four kills and a team-high 13 aces. Vail St. Hilaire had nine kills and five aces.
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy