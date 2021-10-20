MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Springfield defeats Toisnot for 10th win

There was little doubt about how good the Canton High boys golf team was during the season. The Bulldogs finished a flawless 14-0 regular season last week. But after finishing second at the Hockomock League golf championships by two strokes to King Philip, Canton had unfinished business. On Tuesday, the...
In the above photos, Coach Taylor Reinbolt (back row, left) poses with the Tiffin Middle School 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams this weekend. The 7th grade team beat Norwalk Saturday in the semi-final round 26-24, 25-17 to advance to the championship game, where they beat Clyde 25-18, 25-17 to take first place in the division. The 7th grade team finished their season with a record of 15-2.
Yerger Middle School students were awarded prizes at the Southwest Arkansas District Fair Art Show recently, including third place to Emma Pendergrass and Kaitlynn Toliver for their Starry Night, Sunny Day painting, and honorable mention to LeeAnn Ross for her Dia de los Muertos art. The three students’ art was chosen to advance to the district fair competition from the Hempstead County Fair in September.
White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14: Anthony Lewis-Royal rushed for two touchdowns and Michael Delaney returned an interception 95 yards for a score as White Bear Lake (6-2) secured a home game in sections. Totino-Grace (1-7) cut the Bears’ lead to 14-7 in the third quarter, but White Bear Lake...
Elm City’s boys soccer team picked up back-to-back wins to finish its regular-season 11-0, defeating... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Maquoketa Valley Middle School in Delhi has been honored as one of the top middle schools in Iowa. This week, the U.S. News & World Report published their first-ever ranking of public middle schools, with Maquoketa Valley Middle School ranking 10th out of the 376 middle schools in the state.
SOMERSWORTH –Calvin Lambert scored two touchdowns and Jeff Dekorne threw for one, ran for one and returned a punt for another as the Somersworth High School football team won its fifth straight game on Friday night with a 50-6 win over Newfound. Dekorne and sophomore Kaden Bickford connected on a...
DUDLEY - Five players got into the scoring act as Southern Wayne snapped a five-game skid with a 3-0 victory over Quad County 3A boys’ soccer rival Hunt on Wednesday evening. Abraham Sanchez, Damas Jean and Edgar Castaneda tallied one goal apiece for the Saints. Jean, Gavin Simons and Wilmer...
Giovanni DiCaprio and Jackson Cusack each scored three touchdowns Sunday as Fonda-Fultonville defeated Johnstown 40-0 in a Section II Class C football game at Fonda. DiCaprio, who gained 112 yards on 10 carries, scored on runs of 5 and 50 yards in the first quarter, and he added a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne football stays unbeaten on the year and avenges last year’s state title loss to Bismarck Century with a 14-0 shutout win. Shanley hangs up 49 points on Grand Forks Red River in a win. Moorhead knocks off undefeated Sauk Rapids-Rice in their final home game of...
A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental. (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Middle School (RMS) 8th grade volleyball team won the conference championship this past weekend, after defeating Cody Middle School in what Coach Michelle Luoma called “very close games.”
The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys cross country team had a runaway victory in the Three Rivers Conference Championship at Pine Creek Golf Course in La Crescent on Tuesday, taking the crown with a score of 44 compared to second-place St. Charles’ mark of 106. A pair of LARP seniors took the top...
Thanks to a 4-2 win over Red Oak at home Tuesday in the semifinals, the Elm City boys soccer team is... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
South Davie’s volleyball team was seeded below North Davie and Wesleyan Christian Academy, but the Tigers found another gear in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament and walked away with the trophy. The top four team qualified for the tournament, which was held at Davie High on Oct. 13. Second-seeded North...
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. — Hannah Timbrouck scored two goals Thursday, leading undefeated Kingston to a 4-0 Mid-Hudson Athletic League field hockey victory over Taconic Hills. Timbrouck and Angelina Pisano connected in the second quarter to put (8-0) Kingston ahead by halftime. Norah Prizzi tallied in the third quarter and Timbrouck capped the scoring with her second goal in the fourth.
GOUVERNEUR — After losing a 1-0 lead in the second half and trailing 2-1 with only 30 seconds left in regulation, Franklin Academy boys soccer earned its second win of the season, with a 3-2 victory over Gouverneur. The Huskies’ Caleb Hall scored Franklin Academy’s two late goals to help...
Abbey Ramsey tallied the game-winning goal just five minutes into the Wednesday afternoon’s contest as the Quabbin Regional field hockey team defeated Oakmont, 1-0, on Senior Day in Barre. Julianna Stanger made five saves to collect the shutout for the Panthers (5-4-3, 4-4-3 Mid-Wach B League). Quabbin also honored seniors...
Westglades Middle School girls golf won first place in the Middle School Athletic Association Golf Tournament on Monday. Westglades beat out Pembroke Pines Charter School with a team score of 174 at the Country Club of Coral Springs. Elisa Hernandez-Gil had the best round on the team with a 41....
MALONE — Franklin Academy volleyball won its third straight game since dropping a straight set match to Canton, with a sweep over Brushton-Moira on Monday — 25-7, 25-14, 25-6. The win improves the Huskies to 11-1 while the Panthers drop to 0-10. Mackenzie Lane finished with four kills and a team-high 13 aces. Vail St. Hilaire had nine kills and five aces.
Comments / 0