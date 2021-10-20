MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Springfield defeats Toisnot for 10th win

In the above photos, Coach Taylor Reinbolt (back row, left) poses with the Tiffin Middle School 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams this weekend. The 7th grade team beat Norwalk Saturday in the semi-final round 26-24, 25-17 to advance to the championship game, where they beat Clyde 25-18, 25-17 to take first place in the division. The 7th grade team finished their season with a record of 15-2.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO