Second-seeded West Morris is headed to the Morris County final after knocking off third-seeded Mountain Lakes, 2-0, in the semifinals on Sunday. Kaitlyn Buchanan rocketed in a go-ahead goal in the first half off an assist from Delaney Smith. Lily Gjelsvik added a score with a shot from distance off an assist from Grace Finlay to make it 2-0.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO