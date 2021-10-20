CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley

Rapid City Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE| Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley, 91, died October 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family in Cheyenne, WY. Born September 14, 1930, in Crawford, NE to the late Orville and Anna Soester Stetson, Jewell grew up in Crawford where her great grandparents were early settlers. Raised in a family that farmed,...

rapidcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rapid City Journal

Jersey Mike's subway sandwiches coming to Rapid City

More subs and sandwiches are coming to Rapid City. Jersey Mike's subs will officially open Nov. 3, said Eric Bendewald, general manager and operating partner. "Opening has been challenging with shipping delays and everything else, but we're at the point where we can open the doors and we're very excited to do so," he said.
RAPID CITY, SD
MY 103.5

To the People of Bozeman and Montana, Thank You For Everything

I have friends that have all kinds of different views about life, politics, social issues, etc. I have some friends that believe Socialism is the way to go and that if we embrace it, life will be fair and we'll stick it to those greedy "old white rich men". I have some friends that make their own ammo and are just waiting for the Government to fall so they can go all "Red Dawn".
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Rapid City Journal

Leadership Chadron begins 2021-22 session

A semi-annual program to provide opportunity for Dawes County residents to learn about their communities and develop their leadership skills is underway for the next seven months. Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Executive Director Deb Cottier explained Leadership Chadron was developed about 30 years ago. Many communities and chambers of commerce...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Rapid City Journal

DUVALL: Trying to create fair districts for South Dakota

Legislative redistricting has been called perilous work. It is a process that will not make everyone happy. Our Senate proposal reflects a commitment to coming up with a map that is fair for South Dakota, based on census data to develop districts that are as nearly equal in population as is practicable, that are contiguous and compact, and that respect political boundaries and communities of interest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rapid City Journal

Ramen factory preparing for production in Belle Fourche

Albany Farms is in the first phase of opening a ramen production facility in Belle Fourche. The company, headquartered in Los Angeles, anticipates some packaging production could begin in Belle Fourche by December or early January. Between 40 and 60 employees could be hired by January, said Bill Saller, CEO of Albany Farms.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Rapid City Journal

YOURS: Local church supports Remembering the Children Memorial

In the past year our congregation, Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, has had the opportunity to learn more about the history of the land upon which our church is located – land that was once a part of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. At least fifty children from the boarding school, which operated from 1898 – 1933, were buried in unmarked graves on land adjacent to our church property.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Genealogy#Cemeteries#Western Nebraska#Ne Schools#Chadron College#The Aurora Public Schools#Aurora Central H S#389th Army Air Corps
Rapid City Journal

New PD personnel enjoying community

During their regular meeting on Oct. 20, the Chadron City Council approved and witnessed the oath of service to new Chadron Police Officers Zachary Klemp and Chet Swanson, and new CPD Lieutenant Gabriel Walz. The department also gained a new dispatcher with the hiring of Sara Latka. Lieutenant Walz stated...
CHADRON, NE
Rapid City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $998,500

Take a look at this premier property located in a highly sought after neighborhood. Just minutes from Rapid City, you'll love the location! This impeccably maintained, zero entry home is 1.5 stories with a 4+ stall garage on a little over an acre in the Canyon Springs Subdivision. The extra little touches that go a long way in comfort and design include the Santos Mahogany and Acasia hardwood floors, maple cabinetry, yellow poplar woodwork, Lincoln windows, 9' ceilings, and stamped concrete patios to name a few! The spacious rooms and well thought out floor plan are perfect for entertaining, working and living at home. The master suite, located on the main level, includes private patio access, two walk-in closets, dual sinks and a walk in shower with dual heads. Off the living room is a well planned office space that could easily transition to a second master bedroom, or a guest room with an en suite. The kitchen with top scale appliances, granite countertops with an overlooking breakfast bar fit nicely between the dining area and living area to create a very comfortable and open living space. There is a bonus loft space above the garage ~ the possibilities are endless here! And, don't forget the garage! This 4+ stall attached garage is heated (has it's own thermostat), complete with overhead lighting, has ample storage and is easily accessible. HOA fee is $100/year. The water/road maintenance fee for the subdivision is $102/month.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Journal

Wheelchair drive starts Nov. 1 in Rapid City

Karl’s TV and Appliance in Rapid City will be a collection site for a wheelchair drive Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting the wheelchair drive. Community members can drop off new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids at Karl’s TV and Appliances. No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches and canes are being accepted at this time.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy