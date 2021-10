At least 46 people have been killed and several others are missing as incessant rains continued to lash the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Flash floods triggered by record-breaking heavy rainfall over the last four days battered the hilly state, inundating roads and causing landslides that have destroyed bridges and buildings.The state’s Kumaon region, which includes tourist hotspot Nainital, has been the worst hit and recorded 28 deaths on Tuesday alone. Landslides had cut off communication to Nainital on Monday but connectivity was restored on Tuesday evening.India’s federal weather body, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that...

