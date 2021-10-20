US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

DENVER (CBS4)– The concern over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to grow. State health officials said Wednesday that 1,187 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the day before. (credit: CBS) That is one of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The concern is that the numbers are not moving in the right direction. “Unfortunately we are seeing a pretty clear increase in cases. What looked like a plateau the last couple of weeks is looking more and more like a steady increase in cases here in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy. (credit: CBS) The positivity rate in Colorado also continues to grow, with 7% reported last week and 8.5% this week. Herlihy warns that with the increase in positivity rates, it could mean more hospitalizations. Children ages 5-17 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Colorado right now.

