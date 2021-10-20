CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing...

kdvr.com

The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Increase In Hospitalizations Show Concerning Trend

DENVER (CBS4)– The concern over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to grow. State health officials said Wednesday that 1,187 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the day before. (credit: CBS) That is one of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The concern is that the numbers are not moving in the right direction. “Unfortunately we are seeing a pretty clear increase in cases. What looked like a plateau the last couple of weeks is looking more and more like a steady increase in cases here in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy. (credit: CBS) The positivity rate in Colorado also continues to grow, with 7% reported last week and 8.5% this week. Herlihy warns that with the increase in positivity rates, it could mean more hospitalizations. Children ages 5-17 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Colorado right now.
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
CNET

DNA confirms living descendant of Native American warrior chief Sitting Bull

Ernie Lapointe is a Native American author and Sun Dancer, and for years, has maintained he's the closest living descendant of legendary Lakota warrior chief Sitting Bull. DNA analysis just scientifically verified those claims. "Many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting...
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
