The Blue Jays swept the Spalding Golden Eagles 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 on Saturday to end a five-match losing streak in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Blue Jays (11-14, 7-2 SLIAC) had their best hitting percentage in the first set at .364, which helped erase an early 11-8 deficit to a team that went into Saturday with a five-match winning streak. Eryka Wanyonyi had four kills after that point while Haley Menke followed her with five kills until the end of the set.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO