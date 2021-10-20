The benefits of spending time with other creatives

Yoga is equal parts torment and delight for me. I have never been able to touch my toes, so despite all of the loving assurance from instructors that you do not need to be flexible to do yoga, every pose is a challenge for my inflexible body. I breath, reach, bend, and … look ridiculous. I say that full of self-love and with an anti-body-shaming spirit. It’s just a fact I’ve accepted. I will look ridiculous and be in pain but after I’ll feel better. For 20 years, I’ve thought ‘this’ is the year that I’ll get into a regular yoga practice in the spirit of its Hindu roots, to achieve a oneness with body, mind and spirit. The word yoga comes from the root word “yuj” in Sanskrit, which means to unite. It is one practice to rein in the senses and bring balance to the body and mind. While it is a practice, it is also recognized as one of the pathways to moksha, unity with the divine. I’ve been taught that anyone, regardless of their religion, can achieve moksha. I understand the richness of yoga practice and what it has to offer but in reality, I continue to do yoga-aerobics on YouTube about once per month.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO