CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The benefits of spending time with other creatives

By Lauri Novak
Photofocus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often do you get together with other photographers or even other artists? Spending time with those who share our passions can be helpful in several ways. Everyone is at a different point on their path. Spending time with someone who is further down the path is a great way to...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

How to spend time with yourself without feeling lonely

There are many aspects that have prepared me for college living. For instance, there is my high school counselor who taught my classmates and me the ins and outs of what to expect during our arrival to college, including the common emotions that students are bound to face. Happiness? Sure. Stress? Definitely. However, there is one sentiment in particular that has been prevalent, at least for me. This feeling is loneliness, especially when spending time alone with only my thoughts.
BERKELEY, CA
MySanAntonio

Are Your Creative Stars Fading Over Time?

With creativity considered among the most important employee skills for the future of work, one of the most pressing challenges for today’s leaders is figuring out how to cultivate and sustain creative talent. As creativity relies on diverse perspectives and viewpoints, organizations have risen to this challenge by continuously searching for ways to promote the exchange of ideas and information among employees. Such efforts have included re-organizing office spaces to increase collaboration and knowledge sharing, leveraging after-work activities to foster interpersonal interaction and altering hiring practices to cultivate a more diverse workforce.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Photofocus

Nine cool and creative ideas for spooky Halloween photos

Previously, we shared a bunch of tips and ideas for creating cool Halloween portraits. Of course, portraits aren’t the only photography projects you can explore this spooky season. Today, let’s take a look at other creative photo ideas to try and have fun with in our halloween shoots. In the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
APG of Wisconsin

Spending time in Savasana

Yoga is equal parts torment and delight for me. I have never been able to touch my toes, so despite all of the loving assurance from instructors that you do not need to be flexible to do yoga, every pose is a challenge for my inflexible body. I breath, reach, bend, and … look ridiculous. I say that full of self-love and with an anti-body-shaming spirit. It’s just a fact I’ve accepted. I will look ridiculous and be in pain but after I’ll feel better. For 20 years, I’ve thought ‘this’ is the year that I’ll get into a regular yoga practice in the spirit of its Hindu roots, to achieve a oneness with body, mind and spirit. The word yoga comes from the root word “yuj” in Sanskrit, which means to unite. It is one practice to rein in the senses and bring balance to the body and mind. While it is a practice, it is also recognized as one of the pathways to moksha, unity with the divine. I’ve been taught that anyone, regardless of their religion, can achieve moksha. I understand the richness of yoga practice and what it has to offer but in reality, I continue to do yoga-aerobics on YouTube about once per month.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#My Favorite Things#Art
Photofocus

How to keep your photography fresh and unique

How can I keep my photography fresh and unique? Lately, I’ve seen and heard this question quite often in my social media streams and just in casual conversation with other photographers. First of all, you are not alone in your feelings here. We all go through this. The struggle to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Creative toddler photos with a colorful, engaging backdrop

Photographing families and young children can be some of the most fun sessions. It’s all about being flexible, having empathy and bringing your best sense of humor. Come with a plan and roll with it when that plan goes out the window. My extended family expanded a year ago with...
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymcr.net

How to spend your time?

Not long ago, one of my granddaughers expressed an interest in becoming a veterinary assistant. While researching this profession on the internet, I came across a humorous sign hanging in a veterinarian’s office. Here’s what the sign said: “Be back in 5 minutes. Sit! Stay!” This light-hearted message stirred thoughts about how we use our time. Benjamin Franklin said, “Doest thou love life? Then do not squander time. Time is the stuff life is made of.” Time is not only the stuff life is made of, it goes by incredibly fast! A few years ago, local plumber Herbie Johnson said to me, “It seems like just yesterday, I was teenager. Where did the time go?”
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

Spookify yourself and win a BenQ monitor!

With Halloween just a few days away, our friends over at BenQ have announced an amazing contest. And you could win a free monitor!. The BenQ Halloween Photography Contest is the perfect chance to get creative with your spooky portrait. To enter, take a portrait of yourself, and then use...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Photofocus

Portrait photography tips: 10 easy steps for posing models

Posing subjects effectively is a big part of a successful portrait session. However, there are instances when you’re not quite sure about what to do with your talent. Don’t worry, it happens even to pro photographers! If you often find yourself struggling with this during your sessions, you may find today’s featured portrait photography tips to be especially useful.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

10 tips for better bird photography

If you are looking to get into some bird photography, there are certain things you can do to make your life a bit easier. I am not a confirmed twitcher (birder) but I do love to document and capture some of our local characters. It’s not as easy as it looks, especially with smaller, faster birds. So here are 10 tips for better bird photography.
ANIMALS
blackchronicle.com

#MAFS Johnny Wants To ‘Spend As Little Time As Possible’ With Bao

Two “Married At First Sight” couples had an awkward chat about sleeping arrangements and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at what went down. On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, the group’s embarking on a retreat on a ranch. And while some pairings are perfectly fine sharing beds as husband and wife, two couples clearly aren’t on the same page.
TV SERIES
Photofocus

How to create conceptual milk bath portraits

Now, this might be more a summer photoshoot than heading into a winter one (It also depends on if you’re Down Under or not). It also depends on if you do this inside or outside. If you have the room to use your bathroom, then a nice warm milk bath...
PHOTOGRAPHY
phillyfunguide.com

Creative Passport: A Benefit for the Wharton Esherick Museum

As we continue to recover and reopen from the closures of the past year, we invite you to join us for an afternoon of activities and conversation to reconnect with Esherick’s creative legacy. With three dates to choose from and a maximum of 22 guests for each date, this event offers the chance to connect about the future of the Museum with WEM’s Director, Curator, and other staff — and tap into your creative side.
MUSEUMS
The Drum

If creatives want to reach audiences, it’s time to lose the plot

Potted narratives and storytelling devices are core elements of the advertising toolbox. But, as AMV BBDO’s Mike Alhadeff argues, data-led storytelling has led brands to build dry creative. Could it be time to embrace the abstract again?. Have we lost the plot? It’s surely a question that we’ve all asked...
ECONOMY
prweek.com

PRWeek UK Awards: Creativity shines in darkest of times

To everyone who ate, drank, gossiped, networked, laughed and danced the evening away at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House last night for the epic return of the PRWeek UK Awards – thank you. We hope you had a superb time. As our heads clear today (let's give it a few...
FIFA
Photofocus

Halloween isn’t just for kids

Halloween is my favorite time of the year. I love getting dressed up, eating an insane amount of candy and doing fun creative shoots with my friends and not just with the kids. Halloween isn’t just for kids! You can join in on the fun too. Here are three ways...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy