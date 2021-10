The disrespect for democracy that Jack Bergman has engaged in since the 2020 election is shameful. What are you hiding Jack? What are you hiding by attempting twice to negate our legally cast votes? What are you hiding by voting no twice to investigate the murderous assault on the US Capital? A Congressman who has nothing to hide would make a clear public statement dis-avowing domestic violent extremists and admitting that he was categorically wrong about the 2020 election.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO