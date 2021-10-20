CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer stands in the way of health professionals

Alpena News
 9 days ago

Michigan hospitals say they have a shortage of nurses, which is making it harder to fight COVID-19. Unfortunately, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made it harder for nurses to get employed and do work they are qualified for. The Henry Ford Health System says the number of job applicants has...

