Colorado (2-5) returns home for a meeting with Oregon State (5-2) on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. MDT, and will be nationally televised on the Pac-12 Network. The Buffaloes and Beavers haven’t squared off since 2018— a 41-34 heartbreaking loss for CU in the midst of Mike MacIntyre’s final losing skid in Boulder. Colorado won three straight in the series prior to the loss including two in Corvallis.

