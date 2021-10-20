CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/20/21 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You have to change the old mindset if you want to enjoy the new developments. It's perceptions rather than circumstances that are holding you back. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Something you wished for comes true, but you wonder if life was...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: October 31 to November 6, 2021

The new moon in Scorpio on November 4th comes as a jolt to the system. This new moon is in exact opposition to Uranus, the planet of shock and awe. It’s uncomfortable but also inspiring, like that feeling you get after drinking a cold brew at 4 p.m. on a Sunday. Perhaps that caffeine hit was a mistake, but there’s no stopping the brain train now. With this burst of energy, changes that have been in the works since (at least) the new moon in Virgo on September 6 gain traction. Full speed ahead!
PERSONAL FINANCE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Someone from your past could arrive with welcome news concerning your future. Meanwhile, avoid taking sides in a workplace confrontation until you have more facts to go on. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A decision about a relationship could have longer-lasting consequences than...
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is fantastic day to travel or learn something new because you’re eager to do anything to expand your horizons. Expect success dealing with foreign countries. Romance with someone who is “different” will blossom. Keep an open mind, especially about new ideas.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Libra#Capricorn
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally) Over

If you've been following along with the plethora of retrogrades we've been experiencing collectively, you'll be happy to know Mercury is finally direct again after its three-week backspin that began on September 27. While we are still in the Mercury retrograde shadow period for a few weeks, you may notice...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/21) Love fills your home this year. Nurture your household with consistency and discipline. Redirect collaborations with your partner this autumn, before winter profits roll in. Love, romance and partnership bloom next spring, before personal victories light up next summer. Discover renewed domestic joys. To get the advantage,...
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Your October 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

With twilight already setting in earlier, breezes going from brisk to truly chilling, leaves tumbling from trees in fiery hues, and neighborhoods aglow with jack o' lanterns and other spooky decor, it must be October, hosted by two signs that are equally committed to making autumn a memorable season in their own unique ways: social butterfly Libra and transformative Scorpio.
LIFESTYLE
etownian.com

Horoscopes: What candy should you eat based on your zodiac sign?

Aries: The ideal candy for the self-assertive and brave Aries are Hot Tamales. Just like you, they are the perfect combination of fiery and sweet. Taurus: Taurus, you are very dependable, and no candy says that like the classic Hershey bar. Simple as it may be, sometimes, a plain chocolate bar hits the spot.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Why You Should Read Your Rising Sign's Horoscope Too

If you're only reading your sun sign's scope, you're only getting a glimpse of what's in store for you. When people ask you what your sign is, your sun sign probably falls out of your mouth. It's certainly the easiest to figure out: All you need to know is your birthday — no need to rely on birth certificates or a family member's memory to nail down your birth time like you do to determine the rest of your astrological placements.
LIFESTYLE
The Day

Your stars Oct. 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's OK to say no. Being a people pleaser can be exhausting. Stop and consider doing what pleases you for a change. Channel energy into something that brings concrete results that will encourage you to follow your dream. 2 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A friend...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: A chance to get it right and find our purpose

This week, we see both Jupiter and Mercury turn from retrograde to direct motion and we get a full moon in Aries as well. Thursday, Oct. 14: If Scrooge had a birthday, it might be today. Getting anything going is not easy even though feelings and ideas are in harmony. Because Mercury is still retrograde, a fair bit of what goes on is internal. Happy birthday to the famous Speaker’s Corner in London’s Hyde Park, formally founded on Oct. 14, 1855, even though it had been around since the early 12th century.
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

October 2021 Horoscope, According to Your Zodiac Sign

What’s your October 2021 horoscope? Astrologer Linda Joyce reveals what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign. October 2021 begins with the Sun and Mars conjunct – a combination that provides an extra dose of energy, something we all need. If you’ve felt held back, this is the time to set your goals and see yourself where you want to be. Things are starting to move. Mercury trine Jupiter brings wisdom and the ability to expand through new ideas. Whatever you do, don’t let fear take the lead. Mercury is retrograde and goes direct on the 19th at 10 degrees of Libra. October will challenge your relationships and your truth.
LIFESTYLE
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the week of Oct. 28

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Are you still hoping to heal from psychological wounds that you rarely speak about? May I suggest that you consider speaking about them in the coming weeks? Not to just anyone and everyone, of course, but rather to allies who might be able to help you generate at least a partial remedy. The moment is ripe, in my opinion. Now is a favorable time for you to become actively involved in seeking cures, fixes, and solace. Life will be more responsive than usual to such efforts.
LIFESTYLE
paradisenewsfl.com

November 2021 Astrology Forecast

Sirius Systems Astrological Services “Get Sirius about your future!”. www.sarahlyonsastrologer.com | www. facebook.com/sarahlyonsastrologer. Communication and transportation planet Mercury makes a challenging aspect to transformational Pluto as November begins. It’s bringing about needed changes in these areas that are under extreme stress on a global level. The REtrograde cycle that stimulated this energy ended a couple of weeks ago, but the shadow phase continued the situation until now as it creates a climax. Although this aspect is ending, the issues REvealed are not over yet and we will continue to see ongoing developments.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

There's a full moon in Aries coming this Wednesday, October 20, and depending on your astrological sign, there are some things you should know. Here's how to approach this month's full moon, according to the AstroTwins. Guess what, Aries? This full moon lands in your sign, putting the spotlight on...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 22, 2021. Nobel Prize-winning poet Odysseus Elytis was speaking like a consummate Scorpio when he said, “What I love is always being born. What I love is beginning always.” Like most Scorpios, he knew an essential secret about how to ensure he could enjoy that intense rhythm: He had to be skilled in the art of metaphorical death. How else could he be born again and again? Every time he rose up anew into the world like a beginner, it was because he had shed old ideas, past obsessions, and worn-out tricks. I trust you’ve been attending to this transformative work in the past few weeks, Scorpio. Ready to be born again? Ready to begin anew? To achieve maximum renaissance, get rid of a few more things.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy