Video Games

Could not connect to the Steam network [Fixed]

The Windows Club
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam connection error is one of the frustrating things experienced by Steam users that have jostled them to the verge of abandoning the service. This fault pops on the screen with a note reading, ‘Could not connect to the Steam network’. In this article, we are going to see fixes...

www.thewindowsclub.com

The Windows Club

Fix Steam Friends List not working on Windows PC

In previous posts, we have shown you how to find and use Steam Friend Codes, how to fix Steam not signing in to Friends, how to fix Steam FRIENDS NETWORK UNREACHABLE error, as well as how to fix Error adding Friend on Steam. In this post, we provide you with solutions on how to fix Steam Friends List not working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix Steam Engine Error: Could not load library client on Windows PC

If you encounter the Engine Error: Could not load library client on Steam on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we will offer the most suitable solutions Steam users can try to successfully resolve this issue. When you...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Application Load Error in Steam on Windows PC

Are you experiencing the Application load error 0000065432 or 0000065434 when opening games through Steam? Here is a full guide to resolve this error on Windows 11/10 PC. Steam is a popular video game distribution service developed by Valve Corporation. It is used by millions of users across the globe and works smoothly most of the time. However, you might run into some errors and problems while playing games or simply using Steam. Two such errors are Application load error 3:0000065432 or 5:0000065434 that basically occurs while you try to launch games through it. Now, if you are experiencing this error, this guide is your stop. In this post, we are going to show you multiple fixes to resolve this error code.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Steam ‘Sorry you are not permitted’ error message

Steam users are running into an error notification while perusing the storefront via browsers and the dedicated client. The Steam “Sorry you are not permitted” error message appears when clicking on certain game pages in the store. In full, the pop-up reads as follows: “ERROR Sorry, but you’re not permitted to view these materials at this time.” So, is there a quick and easy fix for PC gamers? Here’s the need-to-know info on solving the Steam permission problem.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Microsoft Excel Tabs missing [Fixed]

Open an Excel worksheet, then suddenly you notice that the tabs are missing and have no idea how to fix this issue. In this tutorial, we will discuss the cause of the missing tabs and how to find them so that they can be visible on your workbook again. Why...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Far Cry 6 Stuttering issue on Windows PC

Here is a full guide to fix Far Cry 6 stuttering issues on Windows PC. Far Cry 6 is the latest edition of the popular game series which is Far Cry series. It is quite a popular game amongst gaming enthusiasts across the globe. It is a great action-adventure first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft. While you enjoy a hassle-free gaming experience most of the time, many users have experienced stuttering issues while playing Far Cry 6. The stutters can be caused due to various reasons like outdated drivers, etc.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Error 0xC0070652 when installing or uninstalling Programs in Windows 11/10

Some Windows users are seeing error 0xC0070652 when installing or uninstalling Programs. The error message states “Another installation is already in progress. Complete that installation before proceeding with this install”. However, according to the users experiencing this issue, they are not installing or uninstalling any program. That’s why in this article, we will be seeing the reason for this error and how you can resolve it.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to show or hide common system icons on Windows desktop

You might have tried hiding all the desktop icons in your Windows 11 computer. Simply right-click in the empty space on your desktop and go to View > Show desktop icons. This will hide all the desktop icons. In this post, we will talk about how to show or hide common icons on the desktop in Windows 11. The common desktop icons include This PC, User’s Files, Network, Recycle Bin, and Control Panel. This method will be useful for you in case you want to hide any of these common icons from your desktop.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to Install Windows 11 from micro SD Memory Card

In a previous post, we have covered how to install Windows from an Android phone using DriveDroid. In this post, we will show you how to Install Windows from a micro SD Memory Card. This method comes in handy where you have Windows 11/10 ISO file but don’t have a USB drive to prepare and install/re-install Windows from a USB drive.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Sea of Thieves not launching on Windows PC

If the Sea of Thieves game is not launching, opening, or working on your Windows 11/10 computer, then follow the methods mentioned here to resolve the issue. There are many reasons why Sea of Thieves won’t open on your computer. It can be because of corrupted files, or if your Graphics Drivers are outdated. You should also check the system requirements and make sure that your computer is compatible before installing the game. If your computer matches the minimum requirements, but still the game crashes then you need to make some adjustments in the settings to resolve the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix LocalServiceNoNetworkFirewall High CPU or Power Usage

LocalServiceNoNetworkFirewall is a service used by Windows Defender Firewall and is a part of Windows security. In general scenarios, it doesn’t consume much memory space and resources. However, some users have complained that the LocalServiceNoNetworkFirewall service is consuming too much CPU or Power in the Task Manager of Windows 11/10. Some users reported that it consumes over 50% CPU on their PCs. For many users, it has made their system sluggish and slowed their PC making it almost difficult to use.
COMPUTERS
dexerto.com

How to fix New World Steam achievements not unlocking bug

Some New World players are being plagued by a glitch that stops Steam achievements from unlocking, even though it shows them as being earned in-game. Here’s how to fix the strange bug. For achievement hunters, there’s no better feeling than getting a notification in the corner telling you that all...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Discord picking up Game Audio [Fixed]

In this guide, we are going to discuss methods to resolve the issue where Discord is picking up the game audio when it should not. Discord is a popular free VoIP application and digital distribution platform specially designed for video gaming groups. It works well for gamers most of the time, however, you may run into some errors and issues at times. One such issue is the problem of Discord sending the game audio along with your voice. And, this is not what you want. It can be really annoying if this happens continuously. If you are one of those facing the same issue, we are going to show you how you can get rid of this issue. But before that, we are going to try to understand what can cause this issue on Discord. Let us check out.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

Tetris Effect: Connected [Switch] Review – Well Well Well

Tetris is the best puzzle game ever made. Tetris Effect, released on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and 2019 respectively, was the best version of the title yet seen. This Switch iteration improves on that edition. That’s all you really need to know. Tetris is a perfectly designed...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

USB Device Over Current Status Detected error on Windows computer

If you receive the USB Device Over Current Status Detected error notification message when you power on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we will provide the most suitable solutions affected users can try to successfully resolve this issue.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem crashes or not launching on Windows PC

It can be nothing more frustrating than buying a video game and then not being able to play it as it not launching on your computer. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is one such game. There are several users complaining that the game is crashing or not launching at all on their computers. We will be seeing how to fix Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem when it is not launching on Windows 11/10.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to remove Language Switcher Icon from Taskbar in Windows 11

In this post, we will help you remove the language switcher icon or language bar icon from the taskbar in Windows 11. Language switcher in Windows 11 helps to quickly change the input language or keyboard layout. You can either use Win+Space hotkey or click on its system tray icon to open the language switcher interface and then select a keyboard layout from the available layouts. If you don’t use this feature or don’t want to see it in the system tray, then simply remove it using the Settings app of Windows 11. You can also add it back anytime you want.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

The current input timing is not supported by the monitor display

Some Windows users are reporting the issue whereby they encounter the error message The current input timing is not supported by the monitor display when opening certain applications or at the very start of their Windows 11 or Windows 10 system booting procedure. The issue is mostly reported to occur with Dell monitors. In this post, we will provide the most adequate solutions you can try to resolve this issue.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Unable to Connect to proxy server in Windows 10

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: April 2020. We all rely on the Internet to fulfil our daily tasks....
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Modern Warfare Warzone’s High CPU Usage on PC

Are you dealing with high CPU usage when playing Modern Warfare Warzone? This guide will help you fix this problem. It is not unusual for video games like Warzone to have high memory and CPU usage, and it shouldn’t bother you in general cases. But, if the game is having CPU usage of about 80% or 90%, you should not ignore the problem. It can cause overall performance issues on your PC. So, it is crucial to fix the high CPU usage of Warzone. Here, we are going to discuss several tips and methods that will enable you to fix the problem.
VIDEO GAMES

