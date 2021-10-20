Texas Legislature gives $95.2M to TSU for construction projects

This week we will look at the last of the new educational laws passed this 87th Legislation. First, let’s go over House Bill 163 (included in House Bill 1525), which will help our Texas schools obtain the highest amount of money for any vulnerable or at-risk student. The second House Bill 220 (included in House Bill 1525) allows our school district to turn a school that keeps making F’s into a resource campus the school would have to fail four years in a roll within a ten year time. If this were to happen, the campus would have the best teachers and administrators as well. Now know that to do this, the district would have to create an educational community to investigate why the campus continues to fail. Then the district would have to apply through TEA to become a “resource campus.” Next, we have the best news is that House Bill 999 allows our high school seniors the ability to graduate even if they have not passed their STAAR or EOC’S. This bill ends on September 1, 2022. So, parents, this is the wrap-up of new laws that passed in 2021. I look forward to finding out what new laws will come up next year.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO