CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Texas Legislature gives $95.2M to TSU for construction projects

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Texas Legislature adjourned, and special sessions finally come to an end, Texas Southern University experienced a much-needed win. The Texas House and Senate sent Senate Bill 52 to the Governor’s desk, a heavily negotiated statewide funding bill for construction projects for Texas’ public universities. The result? TSU will receive...

defendernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Campo Leader-News

Texas legislature adjourns, Abbott’s agenda in limbo

The Texas Legislature adjourned its third special session of the year on Tuesday despite a failure to pass all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda. The legislature passed six out of 10 priorities assigned by Gov. Abbott, including how to spend billions in COVID-19 relief funds and the approval of new district maps before closing the session.
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Senate approves $3 billion for higher education construction projects

The University of Texas and other higher education institutions in Texas could each receive tens of millions in funding for construction projects under a bill approved Friday by the Texas Senate. In a late addition to the agenda for the year's third special legislative session, which ends Tuesday, Gov. Greg....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Borris Miles
easttexasradio.com

Texas Legislature Will Not Consider Vaccine Mandates

Governor Abbott has lost a battle over vaccine mandates. The Texas legislature will not pass a bill Abbott added to the third special session. His executive order would make companies with 100 or more employees not mandate the COVID vaccine into law. Over two dozen business and medical groups criticized the legislation. President Biden has required such businesses have their workers vaccinated.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Colorado redistricting gives Democrats edge in state Legislature

The General Assembly appears poised to remain in Democratic hands for years to come. Driving the news: The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission created new state House and Senate districts this week that give the Democrats the easiest path to power, the Colorado Sun reports. State of play: The maps...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsu#Texas Southern University#The Texas Legislature#The Texas House#Senate#State#Texas Southern
Houston Chronicle

Conroe OKs $2.8M Texas 105 water line project

After deferring action Wednesday on the relocation of a water line for the widening of Texas 105 due to funding concerns, Conroe staffers said Thursday savings from completed past projects would cover the $2.8 million project. During a regular meeting Thursday following the updated information from the staff, the council...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, James and Patrick about the end of the Texas Legislature’s third special session and whether there will be a fourth.
senadoelapr.org

Texas Legislature Approves House and Senate Redistribution Cards

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature is nearing the end of its work to incorporate a decade of population growth into new political maps – continuing efforts to consolidate GOP dominance over State House and deny voters of color greater vote in who is elected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Bend Star

Legislature gives UH $52.4 million for new Sugar Land facility

Students walked briskly between classes, some deep in conversation while others buried their heads into their phones or books, at the University of Houston’s Sugar Land campus Monday morning. Despite being a branch campus for the University of Houston’s flagship university, the Sugar Land location almost resembled something out of...
SUGAR LAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas voters decide on eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Texas voters can soon weigh in on potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more. Election day is Nov. 2, and early voting begins Oct. 18 and lasts until Oct. 29. The proposed additions to the Texas Constitution were passed as...
TEXAS STATE
Oak Ridger

Tennessee legislature gives final nod to $884M Ford deal

Tennessee lawmakers gave their final approval Wednesday to a nearly $900 million spending package aimed at clearing the way for Ford Motor Company's $5.6 billion investment into an electric vehicle and battery factory in West Tennessee. The bills, proposed by Gov. Bill Lee's administration and modified by lawmakers during the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Odessa American

LANDGRAF: Legislature ends, West Texas wins

October 19, 2021 marked the last day of the Texas Legislature’s third special session of the year, where I was honored to serve Andrews, Ector, Ward and Winkler counties in the Texas House of Representatives. This year has been one filled with trials and tribulations which included many months of hard work and many long days. I would not have it any other way. Through it all, it has been my absolute pleasure to be here on your behalf fighting for West Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Cougar Online

Abortion Remains Complex Issue in Texas, New UH-TSU Survey Affirms

Statewide survey results announced today found little support for the controversial new Texas abortion law that criminalizes the termination of almost all pregnancies beyond the sixth week and relies on individuals and civil courts for enforcement. More than two-thirds of total respondents (69%) say the law is too restrictive. But when given more information, 55% voice at least some support for the law.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

Texas Legislature Impact on Education

This week we will look at the last of the new educational laws passed this 87th Legislation. First, let’s go over House Bill 163 (included in House Bill 1525), which will help our Texas schools obtain the highest amount of money for any vulnerable or at-risk student. The second House Bill 220 (included in House Bill 1525) allows our school district to turn a school that keeps making F’s into a resource campus the school would have to fail four years in a roll within a ten year time. If this were to happen, the campus would have the best teachers and administrators as well. Now know that to do this, the district would have to create an educational community to investigate why the campus continues to fail. Then the district would have to apply through TEA to become a “resource campus.” Next, we have the best news is that House Bill 999 allows our high school seniors the ability to graduate even if they have not passed their STAAR or EOC’S. This bill ends on September 1, 2022. So, parents, this is the wrap-up of new laws that passed in 2021. I look forward to finding out what new laws will come up next year.
EDUCATION
KTRE

A Better East Texas: Republican-led Texas Legislature gears up for redistricting

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The 2020 census is finally in and yes, city population signs will soon be revised to reflect the new census data. And if you follow state politics any, you know that the Texas legislature has completed a redistricting exercise where data from the census is used to redraw the districts for the next state house and federal congressional footprints. The Republican-led state legislature has completed the exercise and now, the new maps will be challenged with lawsuits to force them to be redrawn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy