At least 34 dead after floods in north India

Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.The program beginning Nov. 30 will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.Siem...
