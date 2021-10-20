At least 34 dead after floods in north India

More than 90 per cent of people in India’s capital city have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, according to a latest serological survey.A Delhi government official told the media: “We have found Covid antibodies in more than 90 per cent of the samples collected during the sixth round of the survey.” However, the official cautioned that “we cannot say Delhi has achieved herd immunity despite such a high level of seroprevalence.”Experts say this high level of seroprevalence indicates that Delhi might not suffer any devastating Covid waves anytime soon. But it all depends on whether any other variant of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO