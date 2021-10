Barrie registered two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Barrie had the secondary assist on both of Connor McDavid's tallies in the contest. The helpers were Barrie's first points of the year after he was held off the scoresheet in the first three games. He's added eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Barrie will have to pick up the pace on offense to avoid a challenge from Darnell Nurse or Evan Bouchard for his spot on the top power-play unit.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO