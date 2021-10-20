Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Downed by Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night. Barkov slammed a loose puck in the crease past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second of the...
Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov and goaltender Spencer Knight. Joel Quenneville believes the kids are more than just alright. Led by a pair of up-and-coming stars that can't even legally buy a drink yet in South Florida, Anton Lundell scored his first NHL...
The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Week of October 18 - 24 Great Options. Jack Campbell – Toronto...
The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second game in a row by the score of 5-1 after beating the Arizona Coyotes for the team’s first home win of the regular season. Alex Killorn scored two goals and added an assist in the win, with Andrei Vasilevskiy stopping 24 of 25 shots for his fourth win. The Lightning are 4-3-1 on the season now while the Coyotes fell to a winless 0-6-1.
Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their regular-season opener Wednesday night but also suffered a different type of loss. On Thursday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety confirmed Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended two games for boarding Chicago forward Kirby Dach in the third period of Wednesday's matchup:
Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
Hockey fights are great, but what is even better is when an all-out brawl ensues which even includes the goalies. That’s exactly what happened when the Detroit Red Wings took the ice against the Calgary Flames back on Nov. 15, 2017. Check it out. The brawl, which took place in...
With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Kucherov was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, CapFriendly.com reports. While he's not expected to miss the rest of the season, Kucherov's lower-body injury is now set to cost him at least 10 games, so he won't be back before mid-November at the earliest. It's a huge blow to the Lightning's top six going forward. Corey Perry will take his place on the top line for now, but expect head coach Jon Cooper to mix and match.
Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Red Wings. The Lightning scored three times in 3:58 during the third period, with Killorn's goal counting as the equalizer to force overtime. The winger is off to a solid start with a third-period tally in each of the Lightning's two games so far. The Nova Scotia native is securely in the middle six with a role on the power play, so he'll have plenty of chances to contribute offense.
The Lightning certainly came out with more bounce in their step Thursday night in Detroit, two nights after their woeful season-opening performance. And it took them getting punched in the face — literally — to bring out the fight that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs still possess. The Lightning were...
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning do not like each other. Whether the in-state matchups qualify as a “rivalry” now is still up for debate — and both sides might have different opinions — but there’s no question how the teams feel about each other and that’s a starting point for something.
Point recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Red Wings. Point was quiet for much of the game, but he earned the secondary helper on Ondrej Palat's overtime tally. The assist was Point's first scoring contribution in two games. He's been a little quiet after signing an eight-year extension with the Lightning in July, but a top-line role in a powerful offense should serve the 25-year-old center well as the year goes on.
Comments / 0