PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Alameda County Fair makes its return starting Friday. The fair, which normally takes place in summer, will celebrate all things fall through Halloween. On Thursday, crews were busy conducting finishing touches to the rollercoaster, along with stocking last-minute items and prizes at the game booths. “Here we are! We are glad we are back,” said Trudy West. The carnival employee told KPIX 5 that it’s nice to be working again after a pandemic brought things to a halt. “We were all off a whole year, we didn’t do anything. I’m from...

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO