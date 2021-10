Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) kept up its streak of reporting more than a $100 billion in quarterly revenue, but the cost of doing business cut its profit in half. Amazon's profit dropped from $6.3 billion last year to $3.2 billion this year, due in part to higher labor costs. Leading up to the company's earnings report, analysts said the Seattle-based tech giant's spending on the expansion of its logistics and operations network would be reflected in profit.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO