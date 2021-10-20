Adams avoids death penalty with plea deal

Matthew A. Adams, who was facing the possibility of the death penalty in the 2018 death of a woman in her home on Placid Place, pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, in exchange for a sentence of life in prison.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington accepted the plea agreement, which calls for Adams, 29, to serve life in prison without parole on charges of murder (domestic violence), first-degree burglary and theft over $10,000, tampering with evidence and violation of an emergency protective order in the July 3, 2018 death of Erica Owen.

Owen, 25, who was a nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, was killed in her home by Adams. Owen and Adams had a prior relationship. Owen had taken out a protective order against Adams at the time she was killed.

The plea agreement came after a day of mediation, which was overseen by retired Judge Phillip Patton.

The plea agreement calls for Adams to serve life without parole on the murder charge, 20 years for first-degree burglary, 10 years for the theft charge, five years each on the two tampering charges and 12 months for violating the emergency protective order. All of the charges will run concurrently.

A second case, stemming from charges of Adams vandalizing Owen’s home, were dismissed.

After the hearing, Michael Bufkin, one of Adams’ attorneys, said of the plea agreement: “He (Adams) and I are both happy nobody has to go through a trial.”

Bufkin said he had no other comment.

Adams said little during the hearing, but acknowledged that he understood the charges against him and that he was pleading guilty because he committed the crimes.

Adams requested being sentenced immediately to prison.

While Adams was sentenced, Wethington ordered a future hearing where members of Owen’s family will give victim impact statements.

Wethington said that hearing would likely be held before Adams is committed to a Department of Corrections institution.

After the hearing, Rece Owen, Owen’s father, said the plea agreement does bring the family some resolution.

“It’s another bittersweet moment, where we came to the end of a long chapter in this process,” he said. “It doesn’t by any means change the feeling we’ve all had to cope with with the loss of our daughter, but we are glad we can move on to some things that represent what Erica is all about, and keep this from ever happening again.”

Lisa Greer, Owen’s mother, said: “We didn’t expect this outcome today.”

Rece Owen said the family was prepared to go to trial.

Owen’s family has been active in raising awareness about domestic violence. The family has placed purple benches across the community, and has raised contributions for Oasis domestic violence shelter, and established a scholarship in Owen’s honor at Owensboro Community & Technical College.

“Now, we can concentrate on that next phase, that’s what we plan to do,” Greer said. “We can’t think of any better way to do that than try to help people in similar situations. She would be really proud of that.”

Wethington tentatively set the hearing for victim statements for Dec. 13, although Wethington said it could happen sooner if court officials complete Adams’ pre-sentence investigation before then.

Adams will be held at the Daviess County Detention Center until he is sent to a state penitentiary.

