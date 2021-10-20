State lawmakers ponder over local taxing options

In preparation for next year’s General Assembly session, a legislative committee discussed amending the state’s constitution to allow community governments more local taxing options.

Tuesday morning, the interim committee on local government discussed a proposed bill, if approved in Frankfort, would be voted on by the public in the November 2022 election. The constitutional amendment would ask voted if they believe the General Assembly should have authority to allow local governments to have more taxing options.

A similar bill was introduced in the 2020 legislative session but did not pass in the full House.

Local officials have said previously they support home rule that would give more taxing options to Owensboro and Daviess County.

Not all cities have the same taxing authority. For example, only very small cities in Kentucky can have a restaurant tax.

The proposed constitutional amendment wouldn’t create any new taxes, but would allow legislators to consider if they want to give new taxing options to cities. Those cities would have to choose to enact a tax.

Jim Henderson, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Counties and former Simpson County judge-executive, said 38 states allow local governments more tax options than are allowed in Kentucky.

“I was elected judge in 1998, in Simpson County, and as long as I’ve been in local government, there has been talk of tax modernization,” Henderson said.

Henderson told committee members, “It’s virtually impossible at the local level” to talk about tax changes without there first being an amendment to the constitution.

Brian Traugott, president of the Kentucky League of Cities, told lawmakers “cities must be able to generate sufficient revenue to provide services” to residents. Cities are limited in the taxes they can impose, Traugott said.

J.D. Chaney, executive director and CEO of the League of Cities, said the constitutional amendment would merely allow legislators to consider giving cities more tax options.

“You don’t have that power,” Chaney said. If the constitutional amendment is approved, “it will allow a robust policy discussion to occur,” Chaney said.

“We don’t have a great desire to overtax” city residents, Chaney said, but said cities just want enough revenue to continue providing services.

Rep. Michael Meredith, an Oakland Republican and the committee’s co-chairman, spoke in support of the constitutional amendment, saying it would “allow us to have a meaningful conversation we have never been allowed to have.

During the Kentucky League of Cities presentation, Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensoro Republican, questioned whether now was the right time to consider more taxes.

“Particularly at this time, we need to be thinking about, ‘do we want to burden the private citizens more than we already are?’ ” Johnson said.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, who watched the meeting, said Tuesday night, “I was very appreciative of the committee for local government. At least they are looking at it.”

Mattingly said there are revenue issues the General Assembly could enact for local governments that would not require a constitutional amendment.

For example, Mattingly said lawmakers could eliminate the rule that occupational taxes in a city and county offset one another if a county has a population greater than 30,000. Also, legislators could allow all cities to have a restaurant tax, rather than just small cities, Mattingly said.

Mattingly said some of those issues could be addressed without having to do a large tax bill.

“You always have people talking about comprehensive tax reform,” Mattingly said. “I’ve been judge for 11 years, and we’ve done nothing” to enact a comprehensive tax bill, he said.

Mattingly said, “How long do you wait to do something comprehensive? Lets fix what we can fix now.”

