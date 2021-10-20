B&V&G&C: Granny's weekly segment, plus Luna Vachon Dark Side of the Ring

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bryan & Vinny & Granny & Craig Show is back with tons...

www.f4wonline.com

ewrestlingnews.com

The Ratings For Last Night’s Dark Side Of The Ring Are In

The ratings for last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring are in. The show looked at the life and career of the late Luna Vachon. According to Showbuzz Daily, Dark Side of the Ring drew 135,000 viewers on VICE TV. That is down from last week’s episode which drew in 137,000 viewers. Dark Side of the Ring drew a 0.06 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic. That is up from the 0.05 rating from last week’s show.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Superstar Lana Changes Up Her Look

Former WWE Superstar Lana is now a brunette. On Thursday, the Ravishing Russian shared several close-up videos of her new look via Instagram Stories. It appears Lana has changed her appearance to audition for a movie or TV show, as one of her captions asked fans to guess what she was auditioning for.
ewrestlingnews.com

Dark Side Of The Ring Preview Featuring Luna Vachon, NJPW On Roku & More

The next episode of Dark Side of the Ring premieres tonight on VICE and will look at the life and times of late WWE Superstar Luna Vachon. The documentary will air at 9PM EST. A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling.
ComicBook

VICE Releases Dark Side of the Ring Trailer for WWE's Steroid Trials

VICE's hit documentary series Dark Side of The Ring will air its Season 3 finale this coming Thursday, covering the United States v. McMahon court case in 1994 (better known as "The Steroid Trials." The clip features interviews from the likes of Dave Meltzer and Jim Ross, as WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt.
f4wonline.com

F4D: Smackdown, belt exchange meltdown, New Japan Strong, BLOODSPORT, more!

Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor is back with tons to talk about including a full recap of Smackdown, a total meltdown regarding the championship belt exchange, New Japan Strong, and an AWESOME GCW Bloodsport show that you should stop and go order right fucking now. A fun show as always so check it out~!
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante & Unnamed Partner. * Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo.
rvamag.com

The Dark Side Of Red Vein

Richmonders have been both terrified and impressed by the carnage on display every October at Red Vein Haunted House. But one question has remained unanswered: Is it just for show, or is the terror real? George Wethington learned the answer the hard way. “No. Fuck, man. No. No. Nooooo! You...
f4wonline.com

WWE reportedly releases ring announcer Greg Hamilton

WWE has released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to a report. PWInsider reports that WWE released Hamilton, real name Greg Hutson, earlier this week. Hamilton had been with the company since 2015 and had been a main roster ring announcer since 2016. He appeared on WWE programming as recently as last week, ring announcing for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and on SmackDown.
f4wonline.com

Too Fast, Too Fuego, Riho, Tiger Ruas set for nine-match AEW Dark

Following the Monday announcement of Bryan Danielson vs. Aaron Solo for AEW Dark, eight more matches were announced for Tuesday's show that will include the debut of Too Fast, Too Fuego as well as the returns of both a former WWE NXT wrestler and a former AEW Women's Champion. Fuego...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Nese To Make His AEW In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Episode Of Dark

Tony Nese is officially #AllElite and he’ll be making his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW tweeted out the following video on Wednesday night, showing Nese confirming that he’s signed with the company. He then went on to call out Fuego Del Sol, saying,. “Well,...
allkpop.com

Mystic Story's upcoming new girl group Billlie unveils b-side track 'FLOWERLD' ahead of debut

Mystic Story's first ever K-Pop girl group Billlie has pre-released a b-side track, "FLOWERLD", ahead of their official debut. Made up of 6-members including Siyoon, Tsuki, Suhyun, Haram, Sua, and Haruna, Billlie have garnered significant attention since their pre-debut days for the group's well-known trainee lineup. The girls are currently gearing up for their official debut some time in November, but before that, they've decided to treat listeners to a taste of their vocal style and color with a fan song, "FLOWRLD".
f4wonline.com

WOL: Jim Duggan, Dynamite main event, ROH future, tons more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including an update on Hacksaw Jim Duggan, tons of thoughts on the future of ROH and how it can work perhaps even better than the current incarnation in some ways, Halloween Havoc ratings, AEW Dynamite thoughts, THE MAIN EVENT, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:. * Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante vs. Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, & Kilynn King.
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Charlotte-Becky backstage dynamic, Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar angle, Xavier’s KOTR celebration, Cody being booed, WWE touting Saudi Arabia trips, Dark Side of Ring, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. The most notable pro wrestling social media discussion of the week regarding Cody Rhodes’s reaction on Friday compared to...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals newcomer Aaron Monroe's dark side in disturbing scene

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Aaron Monroe has shown his dark side with literal blood on his hands. Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham arrived in Walford last week as Harvey Monroe's son, quickly making a bad impression by dismissing the racism allegation against his dad and telling off sister Dana.
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Shows Off Wildly ‘Mysterious Fish’

Deadliest Catch just turned into “Strangest Catch” with star Josh Harris’ latest post from his adventures on the Bering Sea. Usually, the renowned fisherman and his crew pull up pots full of Opilio and king crabs. Within the mesh, a stray octopus or another sea critter might make its way into the batch. But every now and then the Cornelia Marie finds something extraordinary within the enormous crab claws and legs. This time, Harris couldn’t even put a name to the animal.
Audacy

Normani dropped insanely incredible 'Wild Side' outtake to celebrate Cardi B's birthday

After Normani took to her IG stories to repost a saucy pic of Cardi B alongside the b-day message that said, "Happy birthday angel. Love you!!!!!”. However, we’re sure a thankful Cardi had something else in mind, suggesting a different photo Normani could post in honor of her big day. "Is she really wanna wish me a very happy birthday she would release them bomb a** pictures we took in all white," the rapper replied to the fan on Twitter.
f4wonline.com

WWE's Corey Graves, Carmella announce engagement

WWE color commentator/podcast host Corey Graves and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella announced over the weekend that they are engaged. The two began dating in 2019. This will be the 37-year-old Graves' second marriage and the first for the 34-year-old Carmella (Leah Van Dale). Graves (Matthew Polinsky) has three children with his ex-wife. Saturday was also Carmella's birthday which is when Graves proposed.
f4wonline.com

Ring of Honor's future direction to focus on non-contracted wrestlers

The future of Ring of Honor will focus on non-contracted indie talent, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation in-depth following Wednesday's news that after December's Final Battle pay-per-view, the company will take the first quarter of 2022 off to internally reassess their future.
