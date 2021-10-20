B&V&G&C: Granny's weekly segment, plus Luna Vachon Dark Side of the Ring

Mystic Story's first ever K-Pop girl group Billlie has pre-released a b-side track, "FLOWERLD", ahead of their official debut. Made up of 6-members including Siyoon, Tsuki, Suhyun, Haram, Sua, and Haruna, Billlie have garnered significant attention since their pre-debut days for the group's well-known trainee lineup. The girls are currently gearing up for their official debut some time in November, but before that, they've decided to treat listeners to a taste of their vocal style and color with a fan song, "FLOWRLD".
Comments / 0