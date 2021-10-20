B&V&G&C: Granny's weekly segment, plus Luna Vachon Dark Side of the Ring

The ratings for last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring are in. The show looked at the life and career of the late Luna Vachon. According to Showbuzz Daily, Dark Side of the Ring drew 135,000 viewers on VICE TV. That is down from last week’s episode which drew in 137,000 viewers. Dark Side of the Ring drew a 0.06 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic. That is up from the 0.05 rating from last week’s show.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO