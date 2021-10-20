State poet laureate brings personal work to OCTC

Kentucky’s Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson talks about her book, “The Birds of Opulence,” on Tuesday during the Common Reading selection event for the Fall 2021 semester at Owensboro Community and Technical College. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

State poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson came to Owensboro Tuesday, to discuss her poetry and fiction with students and the public at Owensboro Community & Technical College.

Wilkinson, a University of Kentucky associate professor of English with an emphasis on creative writing, was named the state’s poet laureate in March by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Wilkinson came to OCTC because the college had chosen her novel “The Birds of Opulence” for this semesters Common Reading program, where students and faculty members read the same text, as a way to creating discussions and broadening the knowledge and perspective of the readers.

“The Birds of Opulence” focuses on generations of women in a small southern town, who are confronted with mental illness in their family. Wilkinson, who is first Black woman to be named poet laureate, told students “The Birds of Opulence” was personal. Although it’s a work of fiction, it was influenced by the struggles her mother faced with mental illness.

“I kind of grew up with the stigma of being the crazy woman’s daughter, and that was a hard burden,” Wilkinson said. “It was hard for the family, because of that stigma.”

“The Birds of Opulence” was an opportunity to bring the issue of mental illness into to light for discussion, Wilkinson said.

“I wanted to talk about mental illness in this book, because it was never talked about in my family,” Wilkinson said.

But the book is also about a person’s connection with home and memory, both the memories of individuals and ancestral memories passed down through generations, Wilkinson said.

“I wanted to use beautiful language to write about hard subjects,” Wilkinson said.

Also, the novel is a love story, Wilkinson said.

At times, the novel was difficult to write, because Wilkinson didn’t like the choices of the characters, she said. But Wilkinson said she kept actions that disturbed her in the novel, because those actions were true to the characters.

“As a writer ... it’s was my job to tell (the character’s) truth,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson published the novel in 2018. Tuesday’s visit to OCTC was the first in-person visit and reading Wilkinson has done in over a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the great things about ‘The Birds of Opulence’ is it has created discussions all across the country about mental illness,” Wilkinson said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:@JamesMayse