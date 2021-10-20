Hidden cameras don’t belong in schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Minnesotans will now have access to a new tool for learning about crime activity in the state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) launched Tuesday the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to sort through data about criminal activity and other information reported by local law enforcement agencies. “The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. According to the release, the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be launched in phases. Currently, the tool has data on firearms discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO