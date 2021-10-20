CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hidden cameras don’t belong in schools

It’s not uncommon for the rest of the state to look at Madison and react by wondering, “What were they thinking?” But the reaction is usually prompted by the antics of state government, not a school district putting hidden cameras in a high school locker room. The account from...

theappalachianonline.com

Camera hidden in residence hall bathroom reported by student

On Oct. 15, University Housing received a report of a phone camera in a vent in the third floor bathroom of Eggers Residence Hall. Eggers Hall is traditionally an all-female identifying dorm building. App State Police were immediately notified about the incident. Upon their arrival, they started an investigation on...
securitymagazine.com

Research shows school resource officers don’t help reduce school shootings

New research finds that police deployed in schools, commonly called school resource officers (SROs), do not reduce school shootings but increase suspensions, expulsions and arrests of students. The paper, published by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, written by researchers at the University at Albany, SUNY and RAND Corporation, used...
CBS Minnesota

BCA Launches Minnesota Crime Data Explorer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Minnesotans will now have access to a new tool for learning about crime activity in the state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)  launched Tuesday the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to sort through data about criminal activity and other information reported by local law enforcement agencies. “The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. According to the release, the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be launched in phases. Currently, the tool has data on firearms discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in...
EHEXTRA

Inmates’ financial class worth supporting

Articles about what’s happening behind prison walls generally don’t draw a lot of attention unless it’s something gone terribly wrong. That’s a shame. Our article last week about a class at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is about something going very right. Our society likes an approach to prisons that...
EHEXTRA

Make ARP spending thoughtful, transparent

An open cookie jar is a tempting thing. And nearly every local government official in Michigan is situated face-to-face with just such a perceived bounty. Thanks to a gush of federal cash from a number of past and upcoming stimulus bills, tens of millions in aid payments are destined for local coffers.
EHEXTRA

University of Wisconsin implements vaccine requirement

MARINETTE—The University of Wisconsin (UW) announced Wednesday that it will implement President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all federal contractors. Under the executive order, employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. UW-Green Bay Director of Content and Media Relations Susan Bodilly said it’s unclear right now...
x1071.com

MMSD board bans hidden surveillance cameras

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school district’s Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to ban hidden surveillance cameras after officials placed them in a high school locker room. The 7-0 vote comes after the Wisconsin State Journal reported on the board’s intentions earlier this month. Previously, the superintendent could...
