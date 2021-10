Governor Kate Brown issued a statement on Tuesday, after receiving her COVID-19 booster shot and flu vaccine at Salem Health’s Edgewater Clinic. Brown said, “I am extremely grateful for the protection the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has given me. All three of the vaccines are safe, and incredibly effective at protecting against hospitalization and death”. Brown she is now grateful to have received extra protection against both COVID-19 and the flu with a Moderna booster shot and the flu shot.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO