Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center Open House

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0GEJ_0cWfkVKV00

Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center offers high school juniors and seniors a jump start in learning skills needed in the workforce.

“It allows kids to expand their horizon when it comes to possible job opportunities, locally, regionally and in our country,” said Jason Traviss, Principle of Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. “It gives them an idea of some of the opportunities that exist in our area and provides hands-on education that gets them more confident and comfortable in the workforce.”

One of the programs offered is Power Sports and Equipment. They work on everything from lawn equipment to boats.

“We are hanging engines and rebuilding a boat so that it will be ready for the lake in the spring,” said Christopher Rodebaugh, a student at Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.

The more than a dozen programs at CTC offer some certification. The most recognized certification is the certified nurse’s assistant through the heath careers class.

Gabriel Koczan is one of the students who will be a CNA by the time he graduates.

“It means I can go into something I enjoy and I’m passionate about,” said Koczan. “It also means I can help people and be a positive part of the community.”

Public safety is also a popular program, one of the students in the program, Desirae Vrieze, goal is to be an FBI agent.

“I am better prepared for it. I will have a headstart to some extent on defensive tactics and have better human skills with people,” said Vrieze. “I like knowing one day I will be the person that arrives at the scene.”

Students at CTC say the programs have done more for them than they ever imagined.

“It’s my identity, and it’s putting me where I need to be and giving me the skills I need to get there,” said Rodebaugh.

Tuesday’s open house gave hundreds of people a chance to learn more about the learning that goes on at CTC.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

