The Milwaukee Bucks will open the season against their bitter Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. This matchup is possibly one of the most anticipated of the year, as NBA fans are eager to see how these two teams match up to start the year. As if Brooklyn didn’t need any more motivation to start their season on a high note, Milwaukee will be raising their banner commemorating their title and receiving their championship rings after defeating them in a hard-fought seven-game series last year. As we look ahead to this matchup, here are three things to key in on when watching the game.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO