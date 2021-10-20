CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once they came up with the portal, who among us is

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

My first thought upon hearing of a portal for transfers made me...

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

Who’s the best portal QB candidate

In the country?? Now is the time to start that process. DJ is a terrible bust and Taisan either isn’t any better or will probably transfer. Yes , we’ll have Kubrick, but he will be a true freshman. He might be ready , but we might need another serviceable option or two for next season. We really need 3 that can play with COVID and injuries that happen?
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

The transfer portal guarantees a larger drop off between starters and back ups.

Any player who would be a quality back up ready to take over and do a good job if a starter was out is now looking to be a starter no matter what instead of a teammate no matter what. I completely understand the pull toward the transfer portal, and thus toward starting exposure, and thus toward potential NIL/NFL opportunities, but it results in teams recruiting the best starters they can and not being able to rely on back ups as steadily as they once could.
NFL
tigernet.com

Portal

I hope Dabo is in contact with Spencer Rattler, we need someone for next year. Rattler is basically a smaller version of DJ. Less capable runner. Maybe slightly more accurate. That's laugh. Rattler's situation is identical to DJ's. NIL did him in too. CUAtTheFinishLine®. Legend [16316]. TigerPulse: 78%. Posts: 15073.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

The good news ... FSU is pretty much a 0.500 team

Bad news ... Wake ain't a 0.500 team. Good news is that FSU is young young young. Talented, yes, but they make many of the same 'young' mistakes as Clemson. Good news (despite the 'closet Shane Beamer fan club' posters on this board), Clemson is better coached. Clemson wins on...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Why did Phil Mafah only have 3 carries against Pitt?

I believe his last carry was in the 1st quarter for a touchdown. Why does TE not run the ball, which is the one thing this offense does competently?. past few years, this year they are not. Why? $6 million question. Confucius say if something is work continue to keep...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Fans getting involved with a team

That team may have been a winner but --- Fans provide $$$ and sometimes other support. With out fans as viewers even TV would pay little. In some way or other, fans make football possible on the level all (including players and coaches) are accoustomed to.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft

Could Andrew Booth be the next piece of a Bill Belichick defense? One mock draft thinks so. Yahoo Sports' latest NFL mock draft has the New England Patriots selecting Booth 11th overall next April in Las Vegas. "The Patriots haven’t picked this high since 2008, when they selected Jerod Mayo, now the Read Update »
NFL
tigernet.com

tigernet.com

tigernet.com

