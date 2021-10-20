Once they came up with the portal, who among us is

Any player who would be a quality back up ready to take over and do a good job if a starter was out is now looking to be a starter no matter what instead of a teammate no matter what. I completely understand the pull toward the transfer portal, and thus toward starting exposure, and thus toward potential NIL/NFL opportunities, but it results in teams recruiting the best starters they can and not being able to rely on back ups as steadily as they once could.

