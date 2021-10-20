THE REAR END: Haunted Houses

Most haunted house attractions measure the success of their attraction by how many people show up to it. Or maybe by the publicity it gets! Not this Haunted House in Maine! They measure the success based on how many people pee their pants! If they get 2 more more people who pee their pants a night, then they consider that a successful evening. They do have someone running around with a real chainsaw, so that alone would make a lot of people pee their pants! They also have a few other tricks up their sleeve to make you pee! We have more on this in today’s Other News!

