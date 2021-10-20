THE REAR END: Haunted Houses

My aunt used to live in a little house up north surrounded by corn fields. She lived there with my two cousins and, as far as she’s concerned, at least one ghost. Most of the things she says happened in this house, the stuff my cousins will corroborate, hover at the...
Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
Everyone loves a good ghost story, whether you believe in spirits or not. It’s in our DNA. Curiosity about the paranormal likely dates back to when our ancestors were cave dwellers, and interest in this subject is undiminished today, even after science has explained much of what had been previously unexplained.
Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October. Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family. "We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel...
(WYTV)-Haunted house owners use many tricks to crack even the bravest visitor. The well-planned haunted house creates the illusion of danger but never actually comes close to it. Most haunts are mazes: guests can find their way through, but there must be enough twists and turns so that they can’t...
The thrill of a chainsaw sounding, the eeriness of the dark and distant screams are all staples of a good haunted house. Halloween is approaching, and Lubbock offers a number of haunted attractions for college students to attend. “I feel like college students attend haunted houses for the thrill and...
The development team at Raven Software have decided to join in on the frightening fun that comes with Halloween every year by adding a spooky event to Call of Duty: Warzone. This event, known as The Haunting, will include a lot of new content coming to Warzone, and it will be running for a few weeks.
Katelyn is the Local Business Partner Client Success Rep for StyleBlueprint. She loves all things fitness, the Memphis Tigers and a good brunch. The quiet Memphis suburb of Arlington, TN, is known for its small-town atmosphere, friendly neighbors, and a distinct “everybody knows everybody” impression. On one quiet Arlington street, there’s a haunted house that’s making an impression of its own … but it’s only “haunted” for a limited time, and its history is just as touching as it is spooky.
A theatrical version of William Castle’s classic horror movie, "The House on Haunted Hill" opens tonight at the historic Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond. Written by acclaimed playwright Tommy Jamerson, and adapted from Robb White’s original 1959 screenplay starring Vincent Price, "The House on Haunted Hill"...
Get the wits scared out of you, and support an important cause at the same time!. If you love Halloween, animatronics and supporting a good cause then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Once again a family in Brewer will team up with Hope for Homeless and have their annual Haunted Halloween Display, to help raise money for local homeless shelters. This event is typically only open on Halloween night for Trick or Treaters, but they have added an extra night on Saturday, and will feature some cool animatronics that they use to create scenes. From the witches den, to the butcher shop, a floating girl and many more and give you a cool haunted house experience.
If you love a good scare and are still looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, this haunted attraction may be for you. Terror in Tolleson is back this year for a special reason. The attraction will be open Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/TerrorTolleson.
The RC CLUB of Varna is excited to present “THE BUTCHER SHOP” haunted house in Varna, inside the old Buick dealership. This is a FREE haunted house and is open on Saturday, October 30th and on Halloween from dusk till 10pm. As we said the haunted house is FREE but donations are accepted and encourage as they will go to the fire department and the Women’s Club of Varna. Please join us on October 30th and 31st. A lot of heart, and several other organs, have been put into the haunted house, see if you can make it through The Butcher Shop.
Most haunted house attractions measure the success of their attraction by how many people show up to it. Or maybe by the publicity it gets! Not this Haunted House in Maine! They measure the success based on how many people pee their pants! If they get 2 more more people who pee their pants a night, then they consider that a successful evening. They do have someone running around with a real chainsaw, so that alone would make a lot of people pee their pants! They also have a few other tricks up their sleeve to make you pee! We have more on this in today’s Other News!
It lived rent-free in her head for 20 years. A Georgia woman was shocked that a huge “booger” in her nose was actually a bead that had been lodged there for two decades. A TikTok video documenting the disgusting discovery has racked up over 7.6 million views. “I stared at...
Children are said to have a strong connection to the supernatural, which tends to get weaker and disappear as they grow up. While some may say it’s just because their imagination gets a little tamer, there are those who believe what their kids have to say about the spooky things they say. After reading these tales of dearly departed, past lives, and otherworldly creatures, you might just become a believer yourself. Or you might just be extra convinced that kids honestly say some really creepy stuff.
A family say they have been plunged in darkness after a builder allegedly erected an 8ft fence just a foot away from their front door. Rob Shepherd, 38, and his wife Sarah have lived in the bungalow for more than 20 years without any problems. Mr Shepherd, from Portslade, near...
Comments / 1