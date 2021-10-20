CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500: Did You Buy The Bounce?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

The S&P 500 surged for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday. The broad benchmark finds itself less than half a percent from all-time highs. Does anyone see a correction because I sure don’t?. None of the issues weighing on the market last month have been solved, but...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
#S P 500
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Dominates The S&P 500, But You Still Might Be Missing Out

Tesla's (TSLA) surge to a $1 trillion market value anchors its oversize position in the S&P 500. But if you think your tech ETF has you covered, you might be surprised. Tesla is now the fifth most valuable stock in the S&P 500. But it's not in any S&P 500 tech index funds. Why not? The ETF world doesn't count it as a tech company. More than half of the six most valuable stocks in the S&P 500 that many typically think of as techs — including Tesla — aren't in S&P 500 tech index ETFs. Tesla and Amazon.com (AMZN) are considered consumer discretionary stocks. And Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are in the communications services sector.
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Exxon Mobil's new implied yield would make it the eighth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500. There had been some question as to whether Exxon Mobil would raise its dividend or not this year, with Chief Executive Darren Woods assuring investors in July that the oil giant feels a "very strong commitment" toward a reliable and growing dividend.
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SPY

This $99 Investment Tool Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years and Counting

Athletes know that you can shut down trash talk with one simple word: “Scoreboard.” It’s a way of saying that when the final whistle blows, only the score really matters. When it comes to investing our hard-earned money, we have a similar philosophy — it’s all about the results. Stock Advisor, an investment service from The Motley Fool, gets results. The service has beaten the market for 19 straight years, 4X’ing the S&P 500 year after year. If you had invested $10,000 with Stock Advisor in 2002, you’d have over $350,000 in your investment account today. In short, the results speak...
Benzinga

Not Enough Volatility? Valkyrie Files For Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Asset manager Valkyrie Investments is apparently looking to see how far it can venture with crypto products now that U.S. federal regulators started approving Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: Valkyrie filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin futures-backed ETF...
Investor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings This Week

We are in the first major week of the third-quarter 2021 earnings season with more than 900 companies slated to release their quarterly results. While market participants’ attention will be predominantly on technology giants, several other companies from the S&P 500 stable will also release their financial numbers. The last...
Zacks.com

Markets Bounce Back on S&P 500, Nasdaq

DIS - Free Report) , -3% on a downgrade from Barclay’s related to slowing Disney+ subscriber growth. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed near session highs: +0.34% and +0.84%, respectively, with the Nasdaq back above the 15K threshold for the first time in four weeks. Part of the outperformance on...
Street.Com

Should You Buy Lowe's at New Highs?

The other day we wrote about Home Depot (HD) so it just seems right to take a look at Lowe's (LOW) . In the daily bar chart of LOW, below, we can see the rally in price over the past 12 months. There have been two pullbacks (read buying opportunities) to the rising 200-day moving average line.
investing.com

Cathie Wood's ARK snaps up $80M Robinhood shares after crypto led price dip

ARK Invest, the investment management firm focused on innovative tech led by Cathie Wood, took advantage of a dip in the price on Wednesday to buy nearly $80 million worth of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock. Cathie Wood's ARK snaps up $80M Robinhood shares after crypto led price dip. Dogs of war...
investing.com

Nifty50, Sensex up for a Muted Opening Amid Mixed Global Cues

Investing.com -- After recording its worst loss in about six months on Thursday, the Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex 30 and Nifty50 are expected to open at a flat-to-negative note on Friday, due to mixed global cues and the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the...
