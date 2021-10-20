CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's yuan touches firmest point since June after strong fixing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly rose to its highest point against the U.S. dollar in more than four-and-a-half months on Wednesday after the central bank set a much stronger daily fixing for the currency. But after touching a top of 6.3794 per dollar, its firmest since June 2, the yuan pulled back by midday on what traders said was corporate dollar demand following recent strong gains by the Chinese unit, while the dollar itself remained broadly steady. Traders said a 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) injection of cash into China's financial system through the central bank's daily open market operations had also helped to nudge the yuan lower. "Market sentiment was very unstable yesterday with heavy dollar selling and no clear sign of buying by big banks. But it still remains unclear how things will go from here," said a trader at a foreign bank. The yuan breached the key 6.4 per-dollar level on Tuesday to end its domestic trading session at a four-month high, lifted by market expectations that fallout from debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group can be contained and hopes that Sino-U.S. tensions were easing. On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate - which is informed by the previous day's domestic close - at 6.4069 per dollar, its firmest since June 11. "The PBOC was largely calm (about) RMB appreciation and we expect the USD strength and rising global yields to drive the RMB back to the 6.4/6.5 range," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note. The yuan's rise has been broad, lifting it not just against the dollar but other currencies as well. On Wednesday, China's trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rose to 100.29, its highest since Feb. 3, 2016, according to Reuters calculations. Spot yuan opened at 6.3898 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3900 at midday, 79 pips weaker than Tuesday's late session close. The offshore yuan retreated from Tuesday's high point of 6.3685 to trade at 6.384 by midday. Analysts and traders widely expect the yuan to soften against the U.S. dollar as China's slowing economy prompts monetary authorities to ease policy. On Wednesday, data showed that China's new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, hit by tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4069 6.4307 0.37% Spot yuan 6.39 6.3821 -0.12% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.16% Spot change since 2005 29.52% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.6 100.39 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.719 93.806 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.384 0.09% * Offshore 6.572 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's yuan ticks up, set for biggest monthly rise since May

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the biggest monthly rise since May, but some investors were wary about any further upside in the local currency due to buying from state-owned banks. Currency traders said the slight gains in the yuan in morning trade were largely a reflection of broad pressure on the dollar from rising expectations for earlier European interest rate hikes. The euro was propelled on Thursday after comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were interpreted in some quarters as not going far enough in affirming the central bank's dovish stance. Markets also remain focused on policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England next week for clues on the timing of rate tightening at major economies. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its stimulus from next month, with interest rate lift-off following next year. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3907 per dollar, 50 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3957. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, that would mark a 0.9% rise against the dollar for the month - the biggest uptick since May. The yuan's value against its major trading partners has also risen 0.6% to 100.23 on Friday, from 99.64 at end-September, according to Reuters calculation based on official data. Heavy corporate dollar selling has underpinned the yuan, traders said, but sources told Reuters on Thursday that some state banks were spotted buying dollars in the spot market. The sources were not certain if the dollar buying by state banks was on behalf of their corporate clients amid increased greenback demand from oil firms. A trader at a foreign bank said the market was wary of state bank actions, although he is still not ruling out the yuan testing 6.35 in the near term, its loftiest level this year. "As Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are approaching in the fourth quarter, China's export orders will remain strong, but they will also be subject to the fragile global supply chain," China Construction Bank said in a note, and noted that heavy foreign inflows were among factors supporting the yuan. Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) from Friday, a move that is expected to attract more foreign capital inflows and support the Chinese currency over the long run. By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.393, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3907 6.3957 0.08% Spot yuan 6.391 6.3918 0.01% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.15% Spot change since 2005 29.50% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.21 100.29 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.393 93.362 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.05% * Offshore 6.5698 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Yuan#China Evergrande Group#Sino#Usd#Asian#Fx#Mizuho Bank#Cfets
Reuters

China's factory activity expected to shrink slightly in October - Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity likely contracted slightly in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and power cuts continued to pressure manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI)is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, just above...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums rise, traders see tighter market in near term

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest for this week on Friday, buoyed by steady buying interests for physical cargoes amid limited supplies, while refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped for a second consecutive week. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which have gained about 38% over the last two weeks, were at a premium of 73 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, up from 62 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining profit margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil, however, dipped to $13.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $13.62 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have dropped 7.5% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Steady arbitrage demand from the West, lower Chinese and Indian exports and a gradual recovery in industrial demand would continue to cap any major downside to the gasoil cracks in the near term, trade sources said. "China has increased lockdowns of more provinces (recently), so the market is watching closely. But supplies would still be tight going forward," a Singapore-based trader said, adding "there will still be a bottom how much the cracks can weaken." China has reported a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks, but although the current tally is relatively small compared with infections elsewhere in the world, the spread to more than a dozen provincial areas has forced officials to toughen restrictions. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 6.8% to 2.04 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 3.5% this week to 915,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse. - China's coal futures prices saw their biggest fall in more than five years after the powerful state planner said there is still room to adjust coal prices after recent investigations of producers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.62 0.37 0.40 93.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.99 0.12 -10.81 -1.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.92 0.37 0.40 93.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.69 0.12 -14.81 -0.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 94.01 0.38 0.41 93.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.6 0.13 -17.81 -0.73 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 95.34 0.36 0.38 94.98 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.73 0.11 17.74 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.33 0.44 0.47 92.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.21 0.09 75.00 0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
MARKETS
Reuters

China toughens rules for its globally systemically important banks

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China published rules on Friday that require its globally systemically important banks to beef up capacity to absorb losses to head off financial instability. Those banks must meet specific total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking...
ECONOMY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip after Apple, Amazon results reignite supply, labor woes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures fall: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.50%, Nasdaq 0.92%. Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes looked set to drop from record highs on Friday, as results from mega-cap firms Apple and Amazon.com reignited concerns of labor and supply shortages that have been at the forefront of this quarterly earnings season.
STOCKS
Reuters

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw biggest inflows in over 7 months - Lipper

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw solid inflows in the week to Oct. 27, boosted by robust third-quarter earnings results from companies worldwide, easing concerns over inflation and supply chain constraints. Investors purchased a net $24.52 billion in global equity funds, their largest net buying since the week...
MARKETS
Reuters

China Construction Bank's third-quarter profit up 15.6%

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.6% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday as the nation’s banks recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis. Net profit rose to 78.85 billion yuan ($12.33 billion) in the three months...
WORLD
Reuters

China urges stable output, supply of vegetables as winter nears

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry urged local authorities on Friday to ensure stable production and supplies of vegetables during winter after a surge in the prices of produce. Heavy rains that flooded key northern producing regions pushed up the prices of vegetables, fuelling concern over food prices at a...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Amazon, Apple earnings curb stocks frenzy, euro off 1-month highs

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon and Apple earnings curbed enthusiasm for global equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit late on Thursday that it expects will continue through the holiday quarter, as higher pay to attract workers and other operational disruptions diminish the company’s windfall from online shopping.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy