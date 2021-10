Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort have been talking about their Mount Westmore supergroup for about a year now, with Too $hort saying back in March that an album was practically done and the supergroup making their live debut at a Triller boxing match in April. Now, months later, the rappers have released their first official song as the group, “Big Subwoofer.” The song is a playful outing from the four California rap giants, with usual bars about getting money and girls, over an expectedly laid-back West Coast beat. It also comes with a space-inspired video, in which Snoop Dogg pilots a smoked-out spaceship to “planet Snoopiter, where the bitches is blue.”

