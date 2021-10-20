CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WHL Roundup: Swift Current extends skid, Seattle tops Spokane 5-3

By Canadian Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

KENT, Wash. - A third-period power-play goal proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 in Western Hockey League play. The Thunderbirds (3-2-1)...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Chiefs sputter in road loss to Seattle

The Spokane Chiefs remain in search of their first win streak this season. Spokane fell behind quickly and came up short in a late comeback bid in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds in a Western Hockey League game Tuesday in Kent, Washington. Spokane trailed 4-1 in the early...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whl#Spokane Chiefs#Broncos#Whl Roundup#The Seattle Thunderbirds#The Spokane Chiefs 5 3#Western Hockey League#Alta#Swift Current#The Canadian Press
Sportsnet.ca

WHL Roundup: Bains' hat trick leads Rebels to victory over Hitmen

Arshdeep Bains scored three goals and added an assist to power the Red Deer Rebels past the Calgary Hitmen 8-1 in WHL action Friday night. Red Deer led 3-1 after the first period before putting the contest away with four goals in the second. Liam Keeler added two goals for...
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

WHL roundup: Muir scores twice, Ice annihilate Warriors 10-2

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Ice overwhelmed the Moosejaw Warriors Wednesday, annihilating the visiting side 10-2 in Western Hockey League action. The Warriors (8-0-0) stayed in the game through two periods, but the Ice (3-4-0) errupted with seven unanswered goals in the third to take the decisive victory. Cole Muir had...
NHL
Seattle Times

Oilers beat Vegas 5-3, extend season-opening win streak to 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are off to the second-best start in franchise history and don’t appear to be slowing down. Zack Kassian scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Friday night. Edmonton stretched its season-opening win...
NHL
Caledonian Record-News

Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Peoples Tops Vikings 3-1

MORRISVILLE — Sadie Baranyay and Weslie Carlson had a goal and assist each as Peoples Academy overcame an early goal by Lyndon Institute senior Arya DeGeorge for a 3-1 win on senior day Tuesday. It snapped a seven-game losing streak for the hosts (3-10). It was 1-1 until late in...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes used touchdowns from their defense and special teams to snap a four-game skid with a 34-0 win over winless Arizona. The loss extended the Wildcats’ school record losing streak to 18 games dating to a 35-30 win at Colorado in 2019. The Wildcats had played better of late […]
ARIZONA STATE
UPMATTERS

Wildcats Top USNTDP 5-3 In Exhibition Play

MARQUETTE, Mich. — In an exhibition contest against Team USA’s National Team Development Program Under-18 squad, the Wildcats of Northern Michigan University rolled to a 5-3 victory to defend their home barn. The Wildcat offense picked up where it had left off last weekend, finding the back of the net...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Associated Press

Canadiens top Detroit 6-1, snap 5-game season-opening skid

MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Topped by Edmonton, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-3-0) came up short against the Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0) in a 5-3 defeat on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy scored 3:34 into the first period off a redirect in front of the net, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. The Oilers responded on the power play later in the period to tie the game, 1-1. Early in the second period, Nolan Patrick got a piece of Dylan Coghlan's shot from the point and found the back of the net, which gave the lead back to Vegas, 2-1. Just a couple of minutes later, the Oilers answered right back to tie the game, 2-2. Less than two minutes later, Edmonton took its first lead of the game, 3-2. Vegas opened the scoring up in the third frame with a big shot from Nicolas Hague from the blueline to tie the game at 3-3. Less than five minutes into the third, Zack Kassian scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway to put the Oilers ahead, 4-3. The Golden Knights had a few chances to tie the game, but they came up short. Edmonton potted an empty-net goal to seal the win, 5-3.
NHL
abc17news.com

Utah St. snaps skid, extends UNLV losing streak with win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa’s 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24. Noa’s first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV’s last lead of the game. The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State. Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

WHL roundup: Thunderbirds down Chiefs; Tigers edge Broncos

KENT, Wash. -- A third-period power-play goal proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 in Western Hockey League play. The Thunderbirds (3-2-1) took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, thanks to goals from Sam Popowich, Alessandro Segafredo, and Mekai...
HOCKEY
East Oregonian

Local roundup: BMCC men shut out Spokane 3-0

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College kept its hold on the No. 2 spot in the NWAC East standings with a 3-0 victory Wednesday, Oct. 20, over Spokane. The Timberwolves improved to 7-4-1 in East play with the win. Kameron Murdock opened the scoring for BMCC in the 30th minute....
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy