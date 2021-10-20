WHL Roundup: Swift Current extends skid, Seattle tops Spokane 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-3-0) came up short against the Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0) in a 5-3 defeat on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy scored 3:34 into the first period off a redirect in front of the net, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. The Oilers responded on the power play later in the period to tie the game, 1-1. Early in the second period, Nolan Patrick got a piece of Dylan Coghlan's shot from the point and found the back of the net, which gave the lead back to Vegas, 2-1. Just a couple of minutes later, the Oilers answered right back to tie the game, 2-2. Less than two minutes later, Edmonton took its first lead of the game, 3-2. Vegas opened the scoring up in the third frame with a big shot from Nicolas Hague from the blueline to tie the game at 3-3. Less than five minutes into the third, Zack Kassian scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway to put the Oilers ahead, 4-3. The Golden Knights had a few chances to tie the game, but they came up short. Edmonton potted an empty-net goal to seal the win, 5-3.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO