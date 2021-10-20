CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WHL Roundup: Swift Current extends skid, Seattle tops Spokane 5-3

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

KENT, Wash. - A third-period power-play goal proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 in Western Hockey League play. The Thunderbirds (3-2-1) took a...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

WHL Roundup: Bains' hat trick leads Rebels to victory over Hitmen

Arshdeep Bains scored three goals and added an assist to power the Red Deer Rebels past the Calgary Hitmen 8-1 in WHL action Friday night. Red Deer led 3-1 after the first period before putting the contest away with four goals in the second. Liam Keeler added two goals for...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Caledonian Record-News

Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Peoples Tops Vikings 3-1

MORRISVILLE — Sadie Baranyay and Weslie Carlson had a goal and assist each as Peoples Academy overcame an early goal by Lyndon Institute senior Arya DeGeorge for a 3-1 win on senior day Tuesday. It snapped a seven-game losing streak for the hosts (3-10). It was 1-1 until late in...
EDUCATION
KXRM

Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes used touchdowns from their defense and special teams to snap a four-game skid with a 34-0 win over winless Arizona. The loss extended the Wildcats’ school record losing streak to 18 games dating to a 35-30 win at Colorado in 2019. The Wildcats had played better of late […]
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whl#Spokane Chiefs#Broncos#Whl Roundup#The Seattle Thunderbirds#The Spokane Chiefs 5 3#Western Hockey League#Alta#Swift Current#The Canadian Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Montreal faces Detroit on 3-game home skid

Detroit Red Wings (2-1-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -155, Red Wings +130; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on Detroit looking to break its three-game home skid. Montreal went 24-21-11 overall in the 2020-21 season while going...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Topped by Edmonton, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-3-0) came up short against the Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0) in a 5-3 defeat on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy scored 3:34 into the first period off a redirect in front of the net, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. The Oilers responded on the power play later in the period to tie the game, 1-1. Early in the second period, Nolan Patrick got a piece of Dylan Coghlan's shot from the point and found the back of the net, which gave the lead back to Vegas, 2-1. Just a couple of minutes later, the Oilers answered right back to tie the game, 2-2. Less than two minutes later, Edmonton took its first lead of the game, 3-2. Vegas opened the scoring up in the third frame with a big shot from Nicolas Hague from the blueline to tie the game at 3-3. Less than five minutes into the third, Zack Kassian scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway to put the Oilers ahead, 4-3. The Golden Knights had a few chances to tie the game, but they came up short. Edmonton potted an empty-net goal to seal the win, 5-3.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Utah St. snaps skid, extends UNLV losing streak with win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa’s 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24. Noa’s first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV’s last lead of the game. The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State. Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Canadiens top Detroit 6-1, snap 5-game season-opening skid

MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first...
NHL
Seattle Times

Oilers beat Vegas 5-3, extend season-opening win streak to 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are off to the second-best start in franchise history and don’t appear to be slowing down. Zack Kassian scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Friday night. Edmonton stretched its season-opening win...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

WHL roundup: Thunderbirds down Chiefs; Tigers edge Broncos

KENT, Wash. -- A third-period power-play goal proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 in Western Hockey League play. The Thunderbirds (3-2-1) took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, thanks to goals from Sam Popowich, Alessandro Segafredo, and Mekai...
HOCKEY
wwcc.edu

Unranked WWCC defeats #5 ranked Spokane in 3 straight sets

Unranked WWCC defeats #5 ranked Spokane in 3 straight sets * 25-22, 25-20, 25-22 WWCC now 9-2 in East Region play – Moves into tie for 1st with Spokane and Columbia Basin College. 16-3 Overall Record. Next match – at home vs. Columbia Basin College on Wednesday, October 27. All...
WALLA WALLA, WA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy