Tupelo, MS

Aberdeen man charged with killing Tupelo man

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago
Gilleylen

TUPELO • A Monroe County man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Friday morning death of a Tupelo man.

Don Cornelos Gilleylen, 45, of 50054 Dan Taylor Road, Aberdeen, was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter. During his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set his bond at $250,000.

Gilleylen is accused of causing the death of Lucious Freeman, 45, of Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Freeman's body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Tupelo police were called to the 300 block of Beasley Drive around 3 a.m. on Oct. 15 for an injured person needing unspecified medical help. When officers arrived, medics were attending to an unresponsive man. The preliminary investigation indicated the victim had been involved in some type of physical altercation.

The victim, later identified as Freeman, was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where he later died. Due to the suspicious nature of his injuries, officials launched an investigation into the cause of his death.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the initial information indicated that Freeman, whose last known address was on Monument Street in Tupelo, and Gilleylen knew each other and had been out with a group earlier in the evening.

“At some point after stopping at a residence in the 3000 block of Beasley the physical altercation occurred,” McDougald said. “Specifics as to what started the disturbance are still being investigated.”

The death investigation led police to issue an arrest warrant for Gilleylen. He was located Monday by Tupelo police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

