WEST CHESTER — Forgetting daily routines. Repeating stories. Not being able to balance one’s checkbook or develop a grocery list. Getting lost in familiar places. These can be signs not to be ignored. At a time when more than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a common cause of dementia in adults aged 65 years old and older, isolation and depression can prevail for those affected. Feelings of deep despair can also impact family members and caregivers who help these individuals, while witnessing their spiraling, downward effects.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO