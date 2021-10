FLORENCE — After more than a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, county music fans came out in droves Thursday afternoon to enjoy the musical acts and to have a good time. The festival is expecting 35,000 people to flow in through the gates each of the four days at the festival grounds just outside of Florence. The music started at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and will go all the way through late Sunday night when Eric Church takes the stage as the final headliner.

FLORENCE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO