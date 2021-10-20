Making the shore spick-and-span

Lovely, well maintained 3-Level, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full and 1 Half Bath all Brick townhome with many recent updates. This rarely available All Brick home is in the desirable Charter Osk neighborhood close to Metro, Reston Town Center and Lake Anne. The property has been well maintained over the years and was completely painted from top to bottom with many new light fixtures and received the following updates in 2021: Kitchen includes refurbished cabinets with fresh paint and all new hardware, new granite countertops, all new stainless steel LG Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range with ceramic cooktop and built-in microwave, plus new light fixture. The combination Living and Dining Rooms offer lots of space for entertaining and feature beautiful hardwood floors, some built-in storage, new dining room light fixture and French doors that open out on to the newly refurbished deck. The powder room has been updated with a new vanity and mirror and the beautiful oak hardwood stairway leading upstairs and downstairs was completely refurbished. The upper level includes gleaming hardwoods throughout all 3 bedrooms, a full bath in the primary bedroom, lighted ceiling fan and a spacious walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms feature ample closet space and new light fixtures. Both upper-level baths have new sink faucets. The lower level includes a spacious Rec Room, Laundry and utility room with newly painted floor, and a full bath with shower. The Rec Room features brand new carpet throughout, 2 new ceiling light fixtures, lots of built-in shelving and French Doors leading out to the fully fenced backyard. Room dimensions and a full floor plan can be found in the virtual tour. A must see, move-in ready home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO