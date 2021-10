Guardians of the Galaxy is out today, and the Trophy hunters over at PowerPyx have revealed that the game’s five collectible Achievements and Trophies are missable. While players can use level select to revisit past scenarios, PowerPyx reports that finding new collectibles using level select doesn’t actually add them to your tracked list. In other words, you need to find each of the game’s collectibles on your first run if you’re wanting associated honours.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO