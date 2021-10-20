Sabres rally to beat Canucks, improve to 3-0

Record: 1-1-1 Last game: 3-1 loss vs. Red Wings. Happy start to the season for us. Getting the win against the Yotes wasn’t the most surprising thing in the world, but the Habs, too? Wooooo 2 and oh baby. What a start, let’s see if the Sabres can keep that vampire blood in Kyle & Zemgus and get the home fans at KeyBank three straight to start the season. The Canucks have had three games where they let the team come back (Flyers), never had the lead (Red Wings) and clawed back to life to get a point (Oilers). Maybe a blowout loss is what they’re missing come Tuesday?

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO