DCPS considering student advocate position

The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval the creation of a new student services advocate who would help deal with the impending concerns of graduation rates, and behavioral and attendance issues.

Should board members approve the position at their next meeting, a person in this position would assist students in grades nine through 12. They would meet students at school on a regular basis, and conduct home visits, in an attempt to build closer relationships with them.

Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the student services advocate would “further serve as a mentor and motivator” for overall student success.

He said district leaders anticipated that some high school students would struggle with reconnecting to school following disruptions caused by the pandemic. After the first nine weeks of school it is clear there is a small group of students who are struggling, and there are some who are at-risk for graduation.

“We need someone to build close relationships with these students and intervene as we connect them to resources to best meet their needs,” he said.

During the Tuesday luncheon meeting at West Louisville Elementary School at which this position was discussed, board member Tom Payne asked Robbins if a position like this has ever existed before.

It hasn’t in this specific capacity, Robbins said, though there have been individuals who have taken on similar roles in the past.

“This is kind of a group effort thing,” said board member James Morgan. “I think this will be a good step in the right direction.”

More from this section

He said it takes everyone within a school system at times to help encourage students to graduate, from guidance counselors, to teachers, to administrators.

In the other business, the board also heard from DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley about funds that will be recouped due to the School Safety and Resiliency Act that was passed by the General Assembly in 2019. That act, at that time referred to as Senate Bill 1, provided funding for districts to use toward upgrading safety features on school buildings, among other things.

A lot of the items that were eligible for funding were things the district had already implemented or put in place, such as upgrading secure entries at buildings, said Harley.

Through talks with state officials, Robbins and others in the district were able to figure out a way for DCPS to receive funding for items that are being placed during the Apollo High School renovation, and the construction of the new Daviess County Middle School.

Specifically, Harley said, the PA systems in the new school and renovated school.

“We knew exactly what they cost,” she said, and added that the school district would be refunded $314,000 for those items.

The board of education will vote on these items and more at its regular board meeting that will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the district central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315