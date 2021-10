BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting a “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Napa Flats. All of the money raised on Sunday will be used to fund their annual Clothing for Kids event, where they partner with Target to provide a shopping spree to deserving children in our community.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO